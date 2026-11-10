‘RHONY’ Star Sai De Silva Reveals the Special Meaning Behind Her New Fragrance

“The Real Housewives of New York City” star Sai De Silva is celebrating a new business venture that holds a special connection to her late mother.

During the November 5 episode of “Your Favorite Auntie,” Sai joined host Marjon Carlos to discuss her career, family and new fragrance, PS Never Forgotten.

The content creator explained how memories of her childhood inspired the scent and why she wanted to honor her mother through something she could share with others.

She also revealed that one of the fragrance’s main ingredients once brought back some embarrassing memories.

Sai De Silva Shares How Her Mother Inspired PS Never Forgotten

Sai told Carlos that patchouli plays an important role in her new fragrance because it reminds her of her mother.

Growing up, Sai remembered her mother wearing the scent regularly.

She also recalled an experience from when she was 15 years old and her mother made her sell incense in Central Park.

Sai explained that she had to prepare the incense herself, dipping it into patchouli and other fragrances before selling it.

At the time, she found the experience embarrassing.

Years later, however, that same scent became the inspiration for her own perfume.

While developing PS Never Forgotten, Sai initially resisted using patchouli because she remembered how strong it smelled.

Her perfumer encouraged her to try blending it with other ingredients.

After experimenting with different combinations, Sai realized how much she loved the result.

The fragrance also includes notes of silver tea blossom and rare saffron.

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Sai De Silva Explains the Meaning Behind Her Fragrance’s Name

Later in the interview, Sai explained that the name PS Never Forgotten reflects her appreciation for handwritten letters.

She described how people once used a postscript to leave an additional message at the end of a letter.

For Sai, those final words represent something that stays with someone after a conversation ends.

She wanted her fragrance to create a similar feeling.

Sai remembered how her mother’s perfume would linger after she visited.

Her daughter could sometimes recognize that her grandmother had been there simply because of the familiar scent.

Those memories helped Sai connect the idea of fragrance with the people who remain important to us.

She described PS Never Forgotten as her “love letter in a bottle.”

Sai De Silva Reflects on Her Career and Her Mother’s Influence

Beyond discussing the fragrance, Sai opened up about her upbringing in Brooklyn and the career she has built as a content creator.

She told Carlos that providing for her two children remains one of her biggest motivations.

Sai also reflected on the lessons she learned from her mother, including how moving frequently during childhood helped her become comfortable meeting new people.

Although she continues to experience grief following her mother’s death, Sai said she enjoys remembering her mother’s humor and personality.

She believes her mother would have been proud to see her turn those childhood memories of selling incense into a fragrance business.

Carlos praised the project and encouraged Sai as she discussed her future beyond reality television.

For Sai, PS Never Forgotten represents more than another product. It gives her a way to remember her mother while continuing to build something of her own.