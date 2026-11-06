Andy Cohen Reveals Which 2 Real Housewives Stars He Believes Fans Have Gotten All Wrong

Andy Cohen is revealing which “Real Housewives” stars he believes are the most misunderstood, naming two longtime Bravo personalities who have experienced years of conflict on their respective shows.

During a recent interview with Men’s Journal, Cohen was asked which Housewife he believes viewers have misunderstood the most throughout the franchise’s 20-year history.

“I think Kyle [Richards] is very misunderstood, and I think people got to see a different side of her during Girls Trip,” Cohen said. “And Teresa too, same reason.”

Cohen was referring to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards and “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” veteran Teresa Giudice.

His comments come as both women have revisited longstanding disagreements with former friends and family members, including developments featured on “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th.”

Andy Cohen Addresses Kyle Richards’ Complicated Friendship With Lisa Vanderpump

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Cohen recently discussed Richards’ fractured relationship with former RHOBH co-star Lisa Vanderpump during an October 19 appearance on “TODAY with Jenna and Sheinelle.”

The two women were close during the early seasons of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” before a falling-out ended their friendship. Vanderpump eventually departed the series after season 9.

“I love them together,” Cohen said when asked about the possibility of a reconciliation.

Although the former friends haven’t repaired their relationship, Cohen revealed that they occasionally encounter each other around Beverly Hills.

“Beverly Hills is small. And so they’re always running into each other,” he explained.

“I’ll always hear from one of them, Kyle will say, ‘I saw Vanderpump at the Polo Bar.’ And they’ll send the other a shady bottle of champagne with, like, a shady note. So it’s very frothy in Beverly Hills.”

Despite hoping they eventually reconcile, Cohen admitted he doesn’t expect it to happen soon.

“But do I see it happening? I kind of don’t, but I wish for it,” he said.

Richards previously addressed Vanderpump during an October 2025 Amazon Live appearance, acknowledging that their time together on reality television contributed to their disagreements.

“Listen, LVP and I have had our issues and obviously, you know, in doing a show like this, it doesn’t always bring out the best in people,” Richards said.

She added that Vanderpump still has “many great, great qualities” despite their differences.

The Bravo Boss Apologizes to Teresa Giudice Over Longstanding RHONJ Family Feud

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Cohen’s comments about Giudice follow an emotional exchange involving the RHONJ star and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, during the finale of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th.”

During a gathering at Dorinda Medley’s Bluestone Manor, Cohen brought the two women together to discuss their longstanding family feud.

The disagreement began when Gorga joined “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” for season 3 in 2011.

“It seems like the root of everything between you and your brother, between you and Melissa, was the way that this all started on the show,” Cohen told Giudice.

Giudice maintained that Gorga joined the series behind her back, while Gorga claimed she had informed her sister-in-law about her audition.

In a confessional, Giudice disputed Gorga’s account.

“Absolutely not. She did not text me before the audition. No (expletive) way,” Giudice said.

“I got the phone call from Bravo. I never wanted to be on a show with my family. And, you know, I’ve gone through a lot with my family being on the show.”

Cohen ultimately apologized to Giudice for what she experienced.

“I’m sorry that you had that experience,” he told her.

Giudice responded, “Thank you for saying that. That meant a lot to me.”

Gorga also apologized for the impact her casting had on Giudice.

Andy Cohen Celebrates 20 Years of Real Housewives With New Book

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Cohen’s comments come as he celebrates two decades of the “Real Housewives” franchise with his new book, “Andy’s Bravo Scrapbook: Twenty Years Behind the Scenes of the Real Housewives and the Bravoverse.”

The book, which has appeared on The New York Times bestseller list, features personal photographs Cohen collected over years of working with Bravo stars.

Cohen told Men’s Journal that he originally considered displaying the photographs in an exhibition before deciding to publish them.

“There was a moment a few years ago when I realized, ‘Wow, you know, you’ve taken these pre-reunion pictures for so many years,'” he explained.

“I didn’t expect to do a book, but then the 20th anniversary of the Housewives was coming up, and it just felt like this is the time.”

Cohen also discussed the franchise’s influence on popular culture and why he wanted to share the photographs.

“They’re photos that everybody has a connection to because everybody saw the shows and loves them,” he said. “And it’s like a different way into these shows that people care so much about.”