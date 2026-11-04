PK Kemsley Makes New Claims About Co-Parenting With Dorit Amid Divorce

Dorit Kemsley and her estranged husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, may be making progress on the financial side of their divorce, but their disagreement over their children appears far from settled.

In a newly reported court filing, PK accused “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star of excluding him from important parenting decisions involving their son, Jagger, 12, and daughter, Phoenix, 10. He also questioned Dorit’s involvement in their day-to-day lives, allegations she has pushed back against.

The latest developments come as the former couple reportedly reached a partial financial settlement, offering a sharp contrast between the progress they’ve made in one area of their divorce and the unresolved questions surrounding custody.

PK Kemsley Claims He’s Being Left Out of Parenting Decisions

According to a declaration obtained by TMZ on Nov. 2, PK alleged that he had little involvement in decisions about Jagger’s education, including the selection of his school.

He described what he characterized as Dorit’s lack of communication and cooperation as “shocking and disheartening.”

PK claimed he had to rely on their children for information that he believed should have come directly from Dorit.

“I have no communication from [Dorit] about [our son’s] school events unless [our son] himself tells me,” he stated in the declaration.

He also alleged that he learned about Jagger’s current school through the children rather than from Dorit.

The disagreement goes beyond one school decision. PK’s filing raises broader concerns about how the estranged couple communicates as parents, particularly when it comes to decisions he believes they should make together.

He also challenged Dorit’s role in the children’s daily routines, alleging that she had delegated responsibilities to household staff.

“[Dorit] is not a present parent,” PK claimed, adding that she had turned over day-to-day duties to “the nanny and housekeeper.”

Those are PK’s allegations, not established findings about Dorit’s parenting. Dorit has denied his characterization.

Dorit Kemsley Responds as Their Divorce Continues

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Dorit has not publicly offered a detailed, point-by-point response to every allegation in the filing, but she addressed the broader dispute in comments to “Extra TV.”

“This has been a court document that has been filed,” she said. “Obviously, I’m gonna have a response to it, and when you’re in litigation, you have to sort of follow the legal process.”

She also cautioned against accepting only one account of their disagreement.

“So I think there will be answers to everything, but when you hear one version or one narrative, there’s always another side,” Dorit added.

Her comments make clear that she intends to address the allegations through the legal process rather than litigate every detail in public.

The former couple’s financial disagreements have also attracted attention. PK previously accused Dorit of spending heavily on clothing and travel while neglecting household expenses, claims she has disputed.

Dorit acknowledged spending money on her wardrobe during her conversation with “Extra TV,” but rejected the suggestion that PK should have control over how she uses her earnings.

“It’s my money that I earn that I work for, not his money,” she said.

Dorit and PK Have Reportedly Reached a Partial Settlement

Despite the latest accusations, Dorit and PK have reportedly reached a confidential partial settlement involving their finances.

Their custody arrangements for Jagger and Phoenix, however, remain unresolved.

The couple announced their separation in May 2024 after nearly nine years of marriage, and Dorit filed for divorce in April 2025.

Their relationship had already become a major storyline on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” where Dorit spoke candidly about the difficulties surrounding their separation.

Now, the disagreement has moved beyond what viewers have seen on television and into court documents, with both parents offering sharply different accounts of their situation.

For Dorit and PK, the next chapter of their divorce will involve more than dividing assets. They still have to determine how they’ll navigate raising their children while living separate lives.