RHOP Star Karen Huger Makes Intimate Confession About Marriage to Ray Following Prison Release

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Karen Huger revealed that she and her husband, Ray Huger, no longer share a bedroom as they work through marital problems.

During the November 1 episode of the Bravo series, Karen explained that she decided to spend more time focusing on herself after getting sober and returning home from prison.

“I decided that once I got sober, that I would love on Karen. And so that required I spend time with myself — not away from our marital home, but within the home,” she said during a confessional interview.

The revelation came during season 11, which has followed the couple’s marriage struggles after Karen served time in prison following her DUI conviction.

Karen and Ray also discussed their intimate relationship during the episode, with Ray admitting that he was still adjusting to changes in his wife.

Ray Huger Questions Whether He Knows the New Karen After Her Sobriety

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During a conversation about their marriage, Karen questioned whether Ray was spending so much time working because he wanted to avoid her.

“Are you avoiding me?” she asked.

Ray responded that Karen needed time to figure out who she was following her prison sentence.

“You have to spend time to try to, you know, become whoever you’re going to be, after going through that process,” he said.

Karen insisted that she planned to remain herself.

“Just be me,” she replied.

However, Ray questioned whether the woman who returned home was the same person he had known before her incarceration.

“Well, but who are you?” he asked. “A different Karen than say, who you were a year and a half ago.”

Karen then questioned whether her husband liked the changes that came with her sobriety.

Ray acknowledged that their relationship had changed, particularly when it came to their physical connection.

Ray told Karen that he believed she behaved differently before getting sober.

“You have to admit that non-sober Karen might have been more fun,” he said.

He also questioned whether she had previously been more affectionate and physically attracted to him.

“You don’t see you being more fun? Maybe more sexy, if you will?” he asked. “More aggressive in things?”

Karen disagreed with the suggestion that her prison sentence caused the problems in their intimate relationship.

“Ray, me going to jail didn’t stop our intimacy,” she told him.

Ray acknowledged that their marriage had experienced difficulties before her incarceration but said the separation had affected their relationship.

He admitted that he expected a different reaction from his wife when she returned home.

“I thought after being there, you’d come back and tear me up,” he said.

Ray also expressed concern that Karen’s feelings toward him might have changed since she stopped drinking.

“What I want for you is sober. But I recognize that a sober Karen is a different Karen, and, maybe she liked how I looked better when she was drinking,” he said.

Karen addressed her husband’s comments during a confessional interview.

“It’s an immature statement,” she said. “There’s so much more to deal with than ‘tearing him up.'”

However, she acknowledged that Ray was also struggling with their changing relationship.

“He’s also very hurt. And I know that,” she said.

Karen made it clear that she was happy with the changes she had made in her life.

“Clearly, you know, Ray has some adjusting to do. Because I like sober Karen,” she said.

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Karen previously discussed how she maintained her relationship with Ray while serving her prison sentence.

During the season 10 finale of “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” she revealed that the couple continued dating while separated by a glass window during prison visits.

Their relationship has remained a topic of discussion throughout season 11, with the season trailer suggesting that the couple was living separately.

Karen also addressed questions about her marriage during an October interview with Bravo Insider.

Rather than reveal where things currently stand between her and Ray, she encouraged viewers to follow their relationship on the show.

“I don’t want to get ahead of the story, so let’s do this — let’s have it play in real time,” Karen said. “I say stay tuned, watch the show on Sunday nights. Ray and I will be progressing in real time.”

New episodes of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” air Sundays on Bravo.