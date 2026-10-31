RHOC Season 20 Reunion Trailer Teases Surprising Confession From Vicki Gunvalson

Twenty seasons into “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Vicki Gunvalson is still finding ways to surprise her fellow Housewives.

Bravo released the Season 20 reunion trailer on Thursday, Oct. 29, offering a first look at a two-part event that revisits some of the show’s longest-running friendships, unresolved disagreements and deeply personal moments.

But one of the preview’s most unexpected exchanges has little to do with the current cast. Instead, it involves someone longtime viewers know well: Vicki’s ex-husband, Donn Gunvalson.

And judging by the reactions around the reunion couches, nobody quite expected her answer.

Vicki Gunvalson Addresses the Possibility of Reuniting With Ex-Husband Donn

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Andy Cohen takes the cast back to the show’s beginnings by recreating Vicki’s famous backyard grotto in Coto de Caza, a fitting setting for a reunion celebrating 20 seasons of the franchise that started it all.

Vicki, who arrives in a wheelchair following knee surgery, soon finds herself discussing a particularly personal chapter of her past.

Cohen brings up her previous regrets about divorcing Donn and asks how she would respond if her former husband wanted to get back together.

“The answer would be, ‘We have a lot to talk about,'” Vicki replies.

Her response catches several castmates off guard, including Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow and Gina Kirschenheiter.

Gina immediately recognizes the possibility Vicki has left open.

“So, you’re saying there’s a chance?” she asks.

Vicki’s answer doesn’t mean a reconciliation is underway, but it’s a revealing moment for viewers who watched her marriage unravel during the show’s earlier seasons.

The exchange also gives the anniversary reunion a sense of history. For all the new faces and changing friendships over the years, Vicki’s personal life remains part of the franchise’s story.

Heather Dubrow Faces Questions From Her Castmates

Vicki’s comments about Donn are hardly the only conversation generating reactions in the trailer.

Heather finds herself answering questions from several castmates, including Gina and Emily Simpson, about the state of their friendships.

At one point, Gina confronts Heather over a particularly personal remark.

“You took a shot at my engagement ring!” Gina says.

Heather responds with a pointed assessment of their friendship.

“Because it probably takes someone secure to be my friend and maybe that’s not you.”

Elsewhere, Heather expresses frustration over what she believes her castmates expect from her, while Emily and Gina raise questions about her behavior toward newcomer Carmella Garcia away from the cameras.

Vicki also faces criticism over comments involving Carmella’s parenting. Although Vicki insists she never called Carmella a bad mother, Heather challenges her account, telling her that “no one on the couches agrees.”

The preview suggests that several friendships will require more than a quick conversation to get back on track.

Shannon, Tamra and Jenn Have Plenty Left to Discuss

The reunion also revisits the complicated relationships among Shannon, Tamra Judge and Jennifer Pedranti.

In one exchange, Jenn suggests Tamra knows “the truth” about something, prompting a strong denial from Tamra. The trailer doesn’t explain the allegation, leaving viewers to discover the full context when the episodes air.

Another moment shows Heather questioning whether Tamra and Jenn are expecting her to confront someone on their behalf.

Meanwhile, Shannon and Tamra’s friendship remains a topic of conversation, as does Tamra’s renewed connection with Jenn.

Not every moment is confrontational. Emily becomes emotional while reflecting on her experience with motherhood, and Carmella opens up about her breakup with Danny Hampel.

For a reunion celebrating two decades of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” the preview offers a mix of familiar history, changing relationships and conversations that extend well beyond the events of Season 20.

When Does the ‘RHOC’ Season 20 Reunion Air?

The two-part “Real Housewives of Orange County” Season 20 reunion begins Thursday, Nov. 5, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Part 2 airs Thursday, Nov. 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

Both episodes will be available to stream the following day on Peacock, including extended and uncensored versions.

Cohen will host the reunion with Vicki, Shannon, Heather, Tamra, Gina, Emily, Jenn and Carmella.

And while the cast has plenty to revisit from the season, Vicki’s unexpected answer about Donn may be the moment that gets longtime fans talking first.