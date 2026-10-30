Brandi Glanville’s Alarming Surgery Update Sparks Concern as New Details Emerge

Brandi Glanville has been through an incredibly difficult few weeks, and a recent comment about her latest surgery left fans worried that her health struggles had taken another devastating turn.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, who has spent years searching for answers about the medical issues affecting her face, recently underwent another procedure. But it was something she wrote afterward, while also grieving the death of her father, that raised serious questions about what had happened.

Now, new details are offering some much-needed clarity.

On Oct. 28, Glanville shared a heartbreaking message on X that referenced both her surgery and the recent loss of her father, Guy Glanville.

“Maybe it’s my dads way of keeping my mind busy so I stop crying since I had one entire ear taken off:/” she wrote.

The post understandably caused concern, with some interpreting her words to mean that surgeons had removed her entire ear.

Fortunately, that was not the case.

According to TMZ, sources close to Glanville clarified that doctors used her ear as an entry point during the procedure. Her ear was not removed.

The clarification comes at an especially emotional time for the 53-year-old reality star. Her father died earlier this month at age 77, and Glanville has been open about how deeply the loss has affected her.

In her Oct. 28 post, she seemed to be trying to make sense of everything happening at once. While the surgery itself was another significant step in her ongoing medical journey, her words also revealed just how much she has been struggling with her father’s death.

What’s Next for Brandi Glanville’s Health?

The latest operation is part of Glanville’s ongoing efforts to address the health problems that have affected her face for several years.

Her condition has been a major part of her life, with the former Bravo star publicly documenting her search for answers and the toll the experience has taken on her.

Before the procedure, TMZ reported that doctors planned to address the affected area of her face surgically, followed by an extended course of treatment.

According to the outlet’s sources, Glanville’s medical plan includes approximately 90 days of antifungal medication administered intravenously. She is also reportedly expected to undergo a separate operation to remove her breast implants.

Those are substantial steps, and the latest surgery represents another chapter in a health journey that has already required considerable time and attention.

For longtime Bravo viewers, Glanville’s openness about her struggles has offered a very different glimpse into her life than the outspoken personality they came to know on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

She’s continued sharing personal updates even when the news has been difficult, allowing followers to see the uncertainty and frustration that can come with a prolonged medical ordeal.

This latest update arrived during a particularly painful period, with Glanville facing the demands of her recovery while mourning someone she loved.

And although the clarification about her ear should ease one immediate concern, it doesn’t change the larger picture: Glanville still has a significant road ahead as she continues treatment and navigates life without her father.