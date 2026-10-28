Kandi Burruss Steals the Show at Toya’s Birthday in Jaw-Dropping Costume

Kandi Burruss looked incredible at Toya Johnson’s 43rd birthday party when she arrived in a sexy marching costume to fit the event’s “A Different World” theme. Toya, a longtime friend of Kandi’s, is an actress and media personality who was formerly married to Lil Wayne.

Kandi’s costume consisted of glitzy gold mini shorts, a marching band jacket and hat, and shiny gold high-heeled ankle boots.

The “RHOA” fan favorite had the word “Hillman” going down her leg in glittering silver letters. Hillman College is the fictional HBCU featured in the 2026 Netflix sitcom that inspired the party’s theme. Toya played off the show’s title to get the event name “Toya’s World” which was emblazoned on the signage.

“A little rhythm, a lot of attitude.🥁It’s giving drum major up top & dance team on the bottom!” Kandi declared as she showed off her look.

Kandi Posed at the Party With Friends

Kandi’s squadded up to take photos with a big group of friends that included her Xscape bandmate Tameka “Tiny” Cottle and current “RHOA” cast member Shamea Morton. Kandi exited the series the year before Shamea came aboard as a main cast member.

Fans playfully ribbed Shamea in the comments for appearing to disregard the HBCU theme with her attire. The 44-year-old, who married Kenyan businessman Gerald Mwangi in 2017, arrived in a seemingly Greek or Egyptian inspired long blue dress with a gold crow wrapped around her head.

One commenter observed that she must’ve just come from a Halloween party, while another laughed, “So Shamea just wore what she wanted huh?”