RHOP Star Karen Huger Makes Emotional Admission About Marriage to Ray After 30 Years Together

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Karen Huger is opening up about her marriage to Ray Huger after revealing that the couple has grown apart after more than 30 years.

Although Karen and Ray remain legally married, the Bravo star has raised questions about their future after discussing plans to live separately during season 11.

In the season premiere on October 11, Karen acknowledged that the couple had been experiencing relationship problems. Her castmates also noticed she hadn’t worn her wedding ring for at least a month.

“Ray and I are going through. We’ve grown apart,” Karen said.

The couple’s marriage has become a central storyline as Karen adjusts to life following her September 2025 release from prison after a DUI conviction.

However, Karen recently revealed that their relationship problems began long before her incarceration or recovery journey.

Karen Huger Reveals When Her Marriage to Ray Started Having Problems

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During the third episode of season 11, Karen admitted that she had overlooked warning signs in her marriage for years.

“I think my relationship with Raymond was in trouble way before my recovery journey,” Karen said during a producer interview.

She recalled a counseling session the couple attended during season 5 in 2020, when Ray expressed uncertainty about his feelings for his wife.

“If you roll the tapes back, when Ray said to me, ‘I think I love you,’ that was the moment I really realized that we’re in trouble,” Karen explained.

“I think I was numb. You know, you can’t acknowledge something when you’re numb and you’re medicated and you’re not completely engaged. Not that I was not willing to acknowledge it; I didn’t feel it.”

The couple’s struggles have also become apparent in their interactions at home.

During the season 11 premiere, Karen expressed frustration when Ray left their house rather than spending time with her over a cup of tea.

In the season trailer, Ray also suggested that his wife’s personality had changed, saying that “non-sober Karen might’ve been more fun.”

Ray Huger Previously Addressed His Wife’s Changes After Prison

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Karen previously discussed how her marriage changed while she was incarcerated for six months.

During the season 10 finale, she told Andy Cohen that she and Ray had been “dating” through the glass during prison visits.

After completing treatment and focusing on her recovery, Karen acknowledged that her husband was getting to know a different version of her.

“He has a stranger,” Karen said.

She also revealed that Ray had expressed a willingness to end their marriage if they ultimately decided they could no longer remain together.

“Ray said that if, after I got the monkey off my back, and we decided not to be together, he could let me go. He wouldn’t want to let me go, but if, for some reason, we find out that we’ve done the best we could on this course, he would let me go,” Karen explained.

Ray also spoke with Cohen about his wife’s return home.

He said he was “really happy” to have Karen back, although he acknowledged that she had changed.

“She’s a little bit different, though — but good,” Ray said.

Karen previously described their marriage as a “work in progress.”

Are Karen and Ray Huger Still Together After 30 Years of Marriage?

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Karen and Ray married in September 1996 after meeting at a Black Caucus formal event.

The reality star previously recalled feeling an immediate connection with her future husband.

“He asked me to dance, and he took me in his arms,” Karen told Bravo Insider in a 2016 interview.

“The way he held me, I knew that was gonna be my husband. I didn’t even see Raymond physically. I just felt him spiritually.”

The couple renewed their vows in 2021 to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary.

They share a daughter, Rayvin Huger, 29. Karen also has a son, Brandon Carter, 38, from her previous marriage.

While Karen has acknowledged that she and Ray are struggling, she has not publicly confirmed that they have divorced.

During an October interview, she declined to reveal the outcome of their relationship before viewers could watch it unfold.

“I don’t want to get ahead of the story, so let’s do this — let’s have it play in real time,” Karen said.

“I say stay tuned, watch the show on Sunday nights. Ray and I will be progressing in real time.”

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” season 11 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.