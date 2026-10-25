Guess Which ‘Real Housewife’ Budgeted $30,000 Per Season For Glam

An October 22 InStyle feature revealed how much various cast members of “The Real Housewives” franchises typically spend to stay looking fabulous, an the woman with the highest budget mentioned was identified as Margaret Josephs. She shared that she set aside an eye-popping $30,000 per season for hair and makeup during her time on the show.

Margaret starred on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” for seven seasons. Her tenure spanned from 2017 to 2026. The 59-year-old announced her departure from the series back in March, explaining “the time is right” for her to move on, but fans can expect to see her back on television in the future.

InStyle says the fashion designer told them her hefty budget was made necessary by the fact that Bravo does not fund hair and makeup services for the ladies outside of their taped interview segments.

The Details Behind Margaret Josephs’ Expensive Glam Strategy

The InStyle feature says Margaret explained she budgeted “around $30,000 for glam” going into each season, not even including what she spent on her nails.

“I’m also very meticulous about my nails and toes. I spend $400 on Russian manicures,” the piece quotes her.

The story on to say Margaret recalls feeling out of place during season 8, her first, and telling herself, “Marge, you’ve gotta step it up here.” The revelation led to the mom of four to develop her no-expenses-spared budget to stay looking her tip-top best on camera.

She said factors that inspired her to spend so much were the constant scrutiny, saying viewers “watch and point out everything.” She also cited an “unspoken rule” of cast members needing to “outdo” themselves each season. She pointed out that fans love to see a glow-up, and added, “I mean, I came back with a new face. Everybody is always upgrading themselves. You want to be the best version of yourself, and glam is just a part of that.”

The “new face” Margaret referenced was the result of her 2020 deep-plane facelift revision. At the same time, she received a revision neck lift and upper and lower eyelid lifts.

She allowed her surgeon Dr. Mark Karolak to document the process which he shared in an Instagram video. He explained on his website that the beauty “wanted to achieve a more youthful, complete and balanced appearance. When planning out her procedures, the goal was to recapture a more youthful look while still preserving the nuances of the facial expressions that she is known and recognized for.”

Why Did Margaret Josephs Leave ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’?

In a March 24, 2026 Instagram video, Margaret said she was filming an unidentified project which she’s “very grateful for.” She added, “This will not be the last you guys see of me on television — that’s not a threat, it’s a promise.”

She did not give a detailed reason for leaving, beyond a desire to explore new opportunities and a feeling that the time was “right.”

The upcoming season 15, set to premiere in December, will shake things up with five new full-time cast members. Familiar faces Teresa, Melissa, and Dolores will round out the group.