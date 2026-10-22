Mauricio Umansky Gives Rare Update on Kyle Richards Split After 3 Year Separation

Mauricio Umansky is sharing a rare update on his separation from Kyle Richards more than three years after the couple ended their 27-year marriage.

The estranged husband of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star confirmed that he and Richards remain legally married and have not filed for divorce. He also addressed their relationship today and whether reconciliation could be possible.

“Kyle and I are great friends; that’s the bottom line,” Umansky said during an October appearance on E!’s “Hot Goss.”

The real estate broker explained that despite their separation, they still share a close relationship after three decades together.

“She and I had a relationship for 30 years. She’s my best friend, she’s the mother of my kids, we loved each other, we love each other,” he said. “If we can teach anybody anything, it’s how to do it with elegance and dignity and have respect for each other.”

Richards and Umansky separated in July 2023. They share three daughters, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia, while Umansky also helped raise Richards’ oldest daughter, Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie.

Mauricio Umansky Reveals Why He and Kyle Richards Haven’t Filed for Divorce

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Despite living separately for more than two years, Umansky and Richards have not taken legal steps to end their marriage.

“Obviously we have not filed yet. But to all of these separations that people go through, do it with dignity,” Umansky said.

Richards previously addressed their divorce status during a January 2026 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

“We have had conversations about what this is going to look like and all of that,” she said.

Umansky also declined to rule out the possibility of getting back together when asked about their future.

“We just take it a day at a time right now. I’m not going to give you any insight that I don’t have yet,” he explained.

Richards previously responded to reconciliation rumors during her appearance on the Bravo late-night show.

“I don’t know where that story came from,” she said.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Prepare to Become Grandparents

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While Richards and Umansky continue navigating their separation, they are preparing for a new family milestone.

Richards’ oldest daughter, Farrah, is expecting her first child in November, making the former couple grandparents for the first time.

Umansky shared his excitement during an interview with “Extra” published on October 15.

“Less than a month, I’m going to be a grandpa. I’m ready to go,” he said.

The 56-year-old also spoke about his plans to remain active as a grandfather.

“If every grandpa could feel the way I feel, my body feels good, I’m fit, I can still do a lot of stuff, I’m ready to go. And welcome to grandpa life…[It’s] the first boy in the family, and I’m excited about that. Godspeed with him. We will be taking him on adventures.”

Farrah’s baby will be the first grandson in the family, which currently includes four daughters.