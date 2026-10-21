Teresa Giudice Reveals Why Reconciliation With Kathy Wakile Never Happened

Teresa Giudice may have repaired her relationship with brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, but that doesn’t mean every family feud is headed for a happy ending.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star is opening up about her attempt to reconnect with cousin Kathy Wakile, revealing that she reached out with a heartfelt message and even suggested getting together for lunch.

Although Kathy responded warmly, the invitation went unanswered. Looking back, Teresa believes that might have been for the best.

Teresa Giudice Says Kathy Wakile Never Responded to Her Lunch

In a new interview with Us Weekly, published Oct. 21, Teresa reflected on reaching out to Kathy toward the end of 2025, around the same time she was working to repair her relationship with Joe and Melissa.

The initial contact had nothing to do with their years of family tension. Instead, Teresa had learned through their mutual friend and former RHONJ castmate Jacqueline Laurita that Kathy’s daughter, Victoria Wakile, was expecting a baby.

Teresa explained that she had always been close to Kathy’s children and was genuinely excited to hear the news.

She decided to send her cousin a congratulatory text and extended an invitation to reconnect over lunch.

According to Teresa, Kathy thanked her for reaching out but didn’t address the invitation.

Teresa admitted she initially hoped they might spend time together again. However, she eventually reconsidered whether a larger family reunion would have been a good idea.

“You know what? That was a blessing in disguise,” Teresa told the outlet.

Her reasoning had less to do with Kathy and more to do with Kathy’s husband, Richie Wakile.

Teresa described their relationship as being like “oil and water,” suggesting that some of their longstanding differences remain unresolved.

For that reason, she believes the exchange ended where it needed to.

Teresa Giudice and Kathy Wakile Have Exchanged Messages Since

Despite the missed lunch opportunity, Teresa made it clear that the two women haven’t completely shut each other out.

After Teresa reconciled with Joe and Melissa, Kathy reached out again to congratulate her cousin on the family reunion.

Teresa welcomed the message and indicated that she’s comfortable with where their relationship stands today.

It’s a notable development for longtime RHONJ viewers, who watched Teresa and Kathy’s relationship deteriorate after Kathy joined the Bravo series in Season 3.

What began as tension between relatives eventually became part of the larger family conflict that dominated several seasons of the show. Kathy departed as a full-time cast member after Season 5, but the fractured relationships continued well beyond her time on television.

Teresa’s latest comments also offer an interesting contrast to her reconciliation with Joe and Melissa.

In the same Us Weekly interview, Teresa and Melissa discussed how they finally moved past years of disagreements, reconnecting privately before returning to RHONJ together for Season 15.

Their reunion required difficult conversations and a willingness to establish new boundaries. Teresa’s exchange with Kathy, however, never progressed to an in-person meeting.

For now, the cousins appear to have reached a quieter understanding: They can acknowledge each other’s milestones and celebrate positive family news without necessarily rebuilding the close relationship they once shared.