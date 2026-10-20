Todd Tucker Gives a Vulnerable Mental Health Update Following Divorce From Kandi Burruss

Singer and former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss shocked the Bravo community in November 2025 by announcing her divorce from Todd Tucker. Now, months after the divorce was finalized in March, he is opening up not only about his mental health but also about how the former couple’s young children are handling the change.

Todd Tucker Says His Mental Health is ‘Up and Down’ Following Divorce From Kandi Burruss

Getty Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker

Tucker appeared on NStyle Atlanta in October 2026 while promoting his recent projects, “Don’t Bring Your Man to Atlanta,” and “Til Divorce do Us Part.” During the interview, the reporter noted that he’d been open about mental health struggles and asked the 53-year-old for an update.

“It’s up and down,” he began. After that, Tucker went on to discuss loneliness. According to him, “You know, it’s tough when you’re home by yourself. When the kids go back to their mom’s house, and it’s just you in there. There’s no kids, there’s no dog, it’s no wife. You’re just by yourself. It gets a little lonely.”

After that, he noted his age, saying, “This ain’t what I wanted, but you know, things happen, and it is what it is.” The reporter then asked Tucker how his children with Burruss had handled having two households so far.

“I think the kids are stronger than us,” he responded. “Kids are resilient, man. As much as we think they don’t understand, no, they step up. My kids are so loving; sometimes there can be little things,” he added. He went on to say he’d told his kids that Burruss had the bigger home of the two of them. Tucker recalled them saying, “Dad, it’s okay, we love your house.”

He continued, “They just know all the right things to say. They know how to make you feel like you’re enough.”

Todd Recently Discussed the Aftermath of Filing For Divorce

Getty Todd Tucker

Page Six interviewed Tucker in September 2026. When discussing his dynamic with Burruss amid their divorce, he recalled, “I’m gonna be honest, when we separated, I stayed in the guesthouse, which is just me in this big house by myself. My kids and the family are next door, and it was a lot of alone time.”

“It was a lot of time in my head, thinking, trying to figure out, ‘What did I just do? What just happened? Did I lose my family?’ So I’m gonna be honest, I had nobody really to lean on,” he continued.

Tucker went on to say that he “snapped out of it,” reminding himself, “No, you have a family. You have kids that you have to see them through.” He continued reflecting, saying, “It was a lot of dark times, but since then, I’ve been going to church. I’m about to find me a therapist and just take this journey of rebuilding myself, getting myself where I wanna be, and being the best dad and the best co-parent and moving forward.”