‘RHONY’ Season 16 Newcomers Earn Praise as ‘BravBros’ Hosts Celebrate Cast Chemistry

“The Real Housewives of New York City” Season 16 is earning praise for its newest cast members, with the hosts of the “BravBros” podcast expressing growing enthusiasm for the show’s evolving group dynamic.

During their recap of Episode 6, hosts Steel Russell and Shooter highlighted the energy that the newcomers have brought to the Bravo series.

The pair discussed how the cast has begun finding its rhythm, with entertaining personalities, developing friendships and more natural group interactions contributing to the season.

While the hosts acknowledged that they needed time to adjust to the new lineup, they agreed that the latest episode offered encouraging signs for the show’s future.

‘BravBros’ Hosts Praise ‘RHONY’ Season 16 Newcomers

Russell and Shooter shared their appreciation for the newer Housewives, suggesting that their presence has helped refresh the series.

One host described the latest episode as an enjoyable installment, particularly because the cast appeared more comfortable interacting with one another.

“Even when they’re not getting along, there’s still that rapport amongst the ladies,” he explained.

The hosts also noted that the ensemble has developed a more consistent flow, allowing different personalities to contribute to the conversations.

Their enthusiasm extended beyond their own reactions.

Russell recalled meeting two people at a recent community event who independently expressed appreciation for the new “RHONY” cast members.

The encounter reinforced his impression that viewers are beginning to connect with the latest additions.

The hosts suggested that the newcomers are helping establish a distinct identity for the season while bringing fresh perspectives to the established group.

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Erica and Daisy Toye Stand Out During ‘RHONY’ Recap

Erica received particularly enthusiastic feedback during the podcast.

One host described her as a surprisingly relatable presence and expressed curiosity about how her relationships with the other women would develop.

“I’m really enjoying Erica on screen,” he said.

The hosts also praised newcomer Daisy Toye for her willingness to participate in group conversations and share her opinions.

Although they occasionally questioned her approach, they appreciated her enthusiasm and ability to create memorable television moments.

“She’s doing great. Like, really enjoy her on screen,” one host said.

They suggested that Toye’s outspoken personality could become an important part of the show’s entertainment value as she grows more comfortable within the cast.

Her interactions with the other Housewives have already given viewers a sense of her humor and confidence.

Jessel Taank Finds Her Rhythm With the Group

Jessel Taank also earned recognition for becoming more comfortable with the evolving ensemble.

The hosts explained that their initial uncertainty about the season has gradually shifted toward a more positive assessment.

They particularly appreciated Jessel’s ability to participate in group conversations without allowing every disagreement to dominate the episode.

“Jessel to me is kind of hitting her stride,” one host observed.

The other agreed, adding that she has increasingly blended into the group’s dynamic.

Together, their observations reflected a broader sense of optimism about the season.

With newer personalities gaining confidence and established cast members adapting to the changing lineup, the hosts believe “RHONY” is developing the chemistry needed for an engaging season.