Shannon Beador’s Daughter Rushed to Hospital in Paris for Emergency Surgery

Shannon Beador is facing a parent’s worst nightmare: Her daughter needs emergency surgery, and she’s thousands of miles away.

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star revealed that her daughter Stella was rushed to a hospital in Paris after experiencing severe pain. Doctors determined that she needed surgery to remove her appendix, leaving Shannon anxiously awaiting news from across the world.

Shannon shared the frightening update on her Instagram Stories, posting a photo of Stella at the hospital alongside an emotional message asking followers to keep her daughter in their thoughts.

“It’s been a day for my girl Stella,” Shannon began.

“She was rushed to the hospital in Paris today with severe pain. She is having surgery in a few hours to take out her appendix.”

While the circumstances surrounding Stella’s hospitalization were understandably concerning, Shannon’s message also captured another difficult part of the ordeal: not being able to be there in person.

“Please send healing energy her way,” she wrote, adding three prayer emojis. “So hard when you are halfway across the world!!!”

Shannon Beador Shares Photo of Daughter Stella at Hospital in Paris

In the photo, Stella sits in a hospital waiting area wearing a brown sweatshirt and matching sweatpants, with an IV attached to her arm.

She looks toward the camera while sitting beside an IV pole, offering followers a glimpse of what had already been an incredibly difficult day.

Shannon did not share additional details about when Stella began experiencing symptoms or how long she had been at the hospital before doctors determined surgery was necessary.

An appendectomy, the procedure Stella was preparing to undergo, involves removing the appendix. It is commonly performed to treat appendicitis, which can become a medical emergency if left untreated.

At the time of Shannon’s Instagram update, Stella was still awaiting surgery. The RHOC star had not yet shared whether the procedure was completed or provided an update on her daughter’s recovery.

Shannon also did not say whether she was making arrangements to travel to Paris.

For now, her message centered on Stella and the helplessness of being so far away when her daughter needed her.

Shannon Beador Has Shared Her Daughters’ Lives With RHOC Viewers for Years

Shannon’s daughters have been part of her story on “The Real Housewives of Orange County” since she joined the Bravo series in Season 9.

She shares three daughters, Sophie and twins Stella and Adeline, with her ex-husband, David Beador.

Over the years, viewers have watched the girls grow from children into young adults, with Shannon frequently celebrating their accomplishments and sharing updates about their lives away from the cameras.

As her daughters have gotten older, Shannon has also spoken about adjusting to a new chapter of motherhood, one that comes with watching her children build lives of their own.

Stella’s hospitalization is a particularly frightening reminder of how difficult that distance can become when something unexpected happens.

Shannon has not indicated that Stella’s condition has worsened or shared any additional medical complications. Her initial update confirmed that doctors were preparing to remove Stella’s appendix after she experienced severe pain.

And while Shannon is accustomed to sharing her family’s ups and downs with Bravo viewers, this is one situation where the concern is far more immediate than anything unfolding on television.

For now, she’s hoping for a successful surgery and a smooth recovery for her daughter.