Lisa Vanderpump Reflects on RHOBH Legacy – ‘It Got Too Contentious’

Despite leaving in 2019, Lisa Vanderpump remains one of the most talked-about “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars. Recently, in an interview ahead of her new Bravo special, “Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas,” the former RHOBH star reflects on her legacy with the show, saying she still has fond memories despite how it ended.

Lisa Vanderpump Is Once Again Saying She Won’t Return to RHOBH

Getty Lisa Vanderpump

Vanderpump appeared on CBS Mornings to discuss “Lisa Las Vegas,” which premieres on Bravo on October 20. During the interview, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” came up, and she confirmed, once again, that she will never return to the long-running show.

She was first asked why she decided to join the show, given the success she and her husband, Ken, had experienced in the restaurant business. According to her, “I remember Jennifer Stalone showing me this video that she had of the New York Housewives, she said, ‘You’ve got to do this. It’s coming to Beverly Hills.”

Vanderpump then stated that the fighting she’d seen in the video initially turned her off the idea. “But anyway, I did it,” she said before admitting, “I love so much of it. I can’t denigrate the whole experience.”

From there, she noted that filming the show with her co-stars “got too contentious” and noted the loss of her brother, Mark Vanderpump, in 2018. She added, “And I just said that I was done, but I did do nine and a half years. That’s a long time.”

The CBS Mornings hosts then noted how much the Bravo community loves her. Before they asked about an RHOBH return, she said, “Never gonna happen.” According to her, “No, I’m so busy. I have a huge business and the charity.”

Vanderpump Has Been Asked About Returning to ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Multiple Times

Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Lisa Vanderpump

Vanderpump responded to rumors that she was set to return to RHOBH in a February 2025 PEOPLE interview. “I always have said, ‘never say never.’ And that show was very good to me on so many levels,” she said.

“But no, I am so busy in my life. I’ve got some new restaurants, and I’ve got another big project coming up, and Vanderpump Villa has taken up a lot of my time, and Vanderpump Rules, so I wouldn’t,” Vanderpump confirmed. From there, she said she wasn’t “not close” with any of the show’s current cast before adding, “So it wouldn’t really make sense to me.”

“I know [there’s] been a lot of gossip about it, and then normally I wouldn’t comment on it, but no, it’s not happening,” she went on. Vanderpump then admitted to not being on great terms with some of the cast, which was well documented on season 9 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and then several years after.

See The Trailer For ‘Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas

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“Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas” will air as a two-night special, beginning on October 20. The special will document the behind-the-scenes of the RHOBH alum bringing her Las Vegas hotel to life.

“Lisa Las Vegas” will feature appearances by Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent, and Garcelle Beauvais.