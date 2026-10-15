Dorinda Medley Lands Surprising New Role Alongside Kim Kardashian

Dorinda Medley is adding an unexpected credit to her résumé, and she’s doing it alongside some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

The former “Real Housewives of New York City” star has landed her first scripted television acting role in Season 2 of Hulu’s “All’s Fair,” where she’ll share the screen with Kim Kardashian and Glenn Close.

Medley, 61, revealed the exciting career news during an exclusive interview with E! News at the New York City premiere of her upcoming reality series, “The Golden Life,” on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

While Bravo fans know Medley for her memorable one-liners and larger-than-life personality, her latest opportunity takes her into unfamiliar territory. And even she seemed surprised by how quickly everything came together.

Dorinda Medley Reveals How She Landed Her Role in ‘All’s Fair’

Medley told E! News’ Erin Lim Rhodes that the audition process moved considerably faster than she expected.

“I auditioned on a Friday and they gave me the role the following week and I filmed a week later,” she explained. “So, it was cold turkey.”

For someone making her scripted television debut, there wasn’t much time to settle into the idea of becoming an actress before stepping onto the set.

“I almost died when I got the role,” Medley admitted. “It was fantastic. But acting is hard.”

Determined to make the most of the opportunity, Medley turned to a friend from church who previously worked as an acting coach for the late Zsa Zsa Gabor.

Although she’s keeping the specifics of her character under wraps, Medley offered a clue about what viewers can expect.

“I play a very interesting character that’s very well-suited to me. You’ll see it and be like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s her.’”

That description should pique the interest of longtime RHONY viewers, who have watched Medley deliver some of the franchise’s most unforgettable moments.

And while she’s no stranger to television cameras, working on a scripted drama with established Hollywood stars presented an entirely different challenge.

“The cast is just off the charts,” Medley told E! News. “Leave it up to me to do my first role and it’s with Glenn Close and Kim Kardashian. Both incredibly fortunate but ridiculously scary.”

Dorinda Medley Is Embracing a New Chapter Beyond RHONY

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Medley’s latest career move comes as she prepares for another major television milestone.

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, she’ll return to reality television in E!’s “The Golden Life,” reuniting with fellow RHONY favorites Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Kelly Bensimon.

The series follows the longtime reality stars as they embark on a new chapter together in Palm Beach, Florida.

Medley and her castmates celebrated the show’s upcoming premiere in New York City on Oct. 14, marking another reunion for a group whose friendships have continued well beyond their original Bravo run.

Between her new reality series and her acting debut, Medley is clearly making the most of this stage of her career.

“I think it’s so important to keep facing your fears,” she told E! News. “You can’t fail if you don’t try, and you can’t succeed if you don’t try.”

It’s a fitting outlook for someone who has spent years entertaining audiences simply by being herself and is now discovering what she can do playing somebody else.

“The Golden Life” premieres Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 10 p.m. ET on E!. A premiere date for Season 2 of “All’s Fair” has not been announced.