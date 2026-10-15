‘Anxious’ Teddi Mellencamp Vulnerably Reveals Latest Cancer Scans as She Receives Immunotherapy

Teddi Mellencamp is facing another anxious milestone in her cancer journey.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum, 45, revealed that she was undergoing her first scans in four months on Wednesday, Oct. 14, ahead of her monthly immunotherapy treatment.

The reality star admitted that the tests had left her feeling particularly nervous as she awaited news about her health.

Mellencamp Details Her Day

“It’s immunotherapy today, up bright and early,” Mellencamp shared in an Oct. 14 Instagram Story, per PEOPLE.

She explained that she was preparing for treatment and scans on the same day.

“get my immunotherapy, but also today is scan day, which always makes me a little bit more nervous because I haven’t had my scans done in about four months,” she said.

Mellencamp, who is battling stage 4 cancer, explained that she was scheduled to undergo both an MRI and a CT scan.

“I’m getting my MRI and my CT scans or CAT scans. I’ll never remember the names, no matter how hard I try,” she said.

After completing the tests, Mellencamp shared another video from the medical facility. Wrapped in a blanket, she described the uncomfortable wait for news from her doctors.

“The world’s coldest waiting room. Like, I’m not kidding, the world’s coldest waiting room, and you wait for the doctor to tell you how the scans went,” she said.

Mellencamp first received a melanoma diagnosis in 2022. The skin cancer later spread to her brain and lungs, which she revealed in April 2025. She underwent surgery to remove four brain tumors and has continued receiving immunotherapy as part of her treatment.

In October 2025, Mellencamp shared that her doctors had found “no detectable cancer.” However, she clarified that she was not considered in remission. She reiterated that there was “no trace of cancer” during a January 2026 appearance on her “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast.

She Continues to Update Fans on Her Condition

Despite that encouraging news, the reality star has been candid about the emotional toll of living with stage 4 cancer.

In June, Mellencamp explained that her medical team had changed the timing of her scans. Instead of undergoing CT scans and MRIs every month, she was told to wait three to four months between tests, according to PEOPLE.

The longer gaps left her struggling with anxiety and uncertainty.

“This has created such a nervous, raging anxiety inside of me … I keep having panic attacks,” she said at the time.

Mellencamp also admitted that she had been crying unexpectedly as she tried to navigate her fears.

“I just keep crying … no warning, just tears,” she shared. “I just want to be positive. I wanna be like those people that say they’re positive all the time, but I’m really scared.”

She added, “It’s also really lonely,” describing how difficult it could be to understand the experience until facing cancer herself.

Mellencamp has also used her platform to encourage others to prioritize their health. Reflecting on her own experience, she previously urged people to “get your skin checked.”

“Don’t be like me and put cancer screening off. Getting screened helped give me more options and information,” she said.

As she awaits the results of her latest scans, Mellencamp continues to share the realities of her treatment, including the fear and uncertainty that can accompany each new round of testing.