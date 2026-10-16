‘RHONY’ Star Daisy Toye Reveals How Martha Stewart Helped Her Join the Show

“The Real Housewives of New York City” newcomer Daisy Toye is sharing the surprising story behind her reality television debut, revealing that longtime friend and client Martha Stewart encouraged her to pursue a spot on the Bravo series.

During an interview on the “Morally Corrupt” podcast, Toye explained that her journey to becoming a Housewife began with a casual dinner conversation involving Stewart and her agent.

What started as a lighthearted discussion eventually led to an application, multiple interviews and a place on Season 16.

Toye also opened up about her close relationship with Stewart, whom she has worked with for 17 years.

Martha Stewart Encouraged Daisy Toye to Join ‘RHONY’

Toye revealed that she never initially planned to use her longtime friendship with fellow cast member Sai De Silva to secure a place on the show.

Instead, the opportunity emerged while she was having dinner with Stewart and her agent.

According to Toye, the group was scrolling through Instagram when they came across information about casting for the Bravo series.

Stewart immediately encouraged the idea of Toye joining the cast.

“Martha’s like, ‘You should get her on Real Housewives,'” Toye recalled.

Toye subsequently had her assistant submit a photograph and profile for consideration.

She explained that Stewart’s agent also contacted someone involved in the process to recommend her application.

After completing numerous interviews, Toye eventually secured her position on the series.

Toye clarified that she had not been in regular contact with De Silva when she initially applied. Production later contacted De Silva to confirm their longstanding connection.

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 06: (L-R) Daisy Toye and Martha Stewart attend the Hudson River Park Friends 10th Annual Playground Committee Luncheon at Tribeca 360 on March 06, 2026 in New York City.

Daisy Toye Reflects on Her 17-Year Friendship With Martha Stewart

Toye’s professional relationship with Stewart began long before her Bravo debut.

The Brooklyn native explained that she originally attended performing arts school and considered pursuing musical theater before discovering her passion for makeup artistry.

After working at a salon, she met an editor who needed someone to do Stewart’s makeup.

Toye recalled purchasing new brushes from Sephora before traveling to Stewart’s Bedford home for the appointment.

That opportunity developed into a professional partnership spanning 17 years.

However, Toye emphasized that their connection has grown beyond work.

“We have a real friendship, too,” she explained.

Toye said she frequently accompanies Stewart on trips and spends five or six days a week working with her.

She also revealed that Stewart regularly attends her dinner parties and other celebrations.

Will Martha Stewart Make More ‘RHONY’ Appearances?

Toye offered another exciting update for viewers hoping to see more of Stewart on the Bravo series.

When asked whether Stewart would appear again after her earlier scenes, Toye confirmed that audiences can expect additional appearances.

“You’ll see more of her,” she revealed.

However, Toye made clear that Stewart has no plans to become a full-time Housewife or join the cast on vacation.

She remained enthusiastic when the podcast hosts suggested that Stewart could potentially participate in an etiquette-themed gathering.

For Toye, Stewart’s support reflects a friendship that has played an important role in both her professional and personal life.

As Toye continues introducing herself to “RHONY” viewers, her connection with Stewart offers another glimpse into the experiences and relationships that shaped her life before reality television.