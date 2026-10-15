Mauricio Umansky Gives an Update on His Separation From RHOBH Star Kyle Richards

Mauricio Umansky and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards separated in July 2023 after 27 years of marriage. Now, amid his stint on “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” the real estate mogul is opening up about the split in a new interview.

Mauricio Umansky Says He Still Loves Kyle Richards Amid Their Split

Getty Mauricio Umansky in 2023

Umansky appeared on the October 15 episode of E!’s “Hot Goss” for an almost 15-minute conversation where he opened up about everything from his personal life to her time on Fox’s “Special Forces.” During the interview, one of the hosts mentioned Richards and asked for an update regarding their separation.

“I mean, look, Kyle and I are great friends,” he began. “I mean, that’s the bottom line. There’s not much more to tell. Obviously, we have not filed yet, but all of these separations that people go through—like, do it with dignity!”

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Umansky then discussed his history with the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, stating, “She and I have had a relationship for thirty years. She’s my best friend. She’s the mother of my kids. We literally loved each other—we love each other.

Why disrespect each other? If we can teach anybody anything, it’s how to do it with elegance and dignity and have respect for each other.” From there, he reflected on going through a separation while in the public eye, saying, “it sucks.” When asked if they could reconcile, he says they are taking it “one day at a time.”

According to him, “I’m not gonna give you any insight that I don’t have.” Umansky was then asked if he would change anything about his relationship with Richards. “We had a very successful relationship. I mean, 30 years is, it’s a long time.”

He Recently Called the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star His ‘Best Friend’

Getty Kyle Richards (L) and Mauricio Umansky attend the 2018 American Music Awards

Us Weekly interviewed Umansky in November 2025 as he celebrated being the face of AFI for the clothing brand’s 2026 campaign. Notably, the event happened around the time season 15 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” premiered. When asked for an update, he stated, “The way Kyle and I made it work is that it’s real, it’s innate. We’ve never faked anything.” He then called the RHOBH star “real.”

“We got married when we were babies. We’re still legally married. But we were together for 27 years,” he reflected, before adding, “We’re lucky to just be genuine and vulnerable. We don’t have to fake anything for television. Everybody’s like, ‘What’s your secret?’ Well, my secret is that it’s not fake. My secret is that it’s real.”

Umansky went on to call Richards his “best friend.” He then explained why the RHOBH fan-favorite wasn’t at the vent. According to him, “She wanted to be here, but she worked all day long, and she’s leaving at 4 a.m. for a flight, and she had to pack.”

From there, he reflected on people who “hate” their exes amid separation. “At the end of the day, you married that person. You married them because you love them, and however your life changed, doesn’t mean you have to start hating somebody. You could have a friendly split. You could have a good split. You should be good parents. You really should not make things difficult,” The “Special Forces” star said.