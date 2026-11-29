Bravo and Real Housewives star Kyle Richards has a new title: grandmother. Richards’ oldest daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, welcomed her first child, son Brooks, with Zach Goldsmith on November 15. The first-time grandmother has spoken out on the new addition to her family, while praising Farrah as a new mom.

Kyle Richards Breaks Silence on Grandson Brooks

Taking to Instagram, Richards posted a carousel of photos of life with baby Brooks since his arrival. Richards shared close-up photos of the newborn, as well as one with Brooks snuggling up against his mommy.

Other photos in the social media share include Richards holding Brooks as she and her daughter, Sophia Umansky, stare lovingly at him. There was even a photo of Richards, decked out in full glam, not long after her grandson was born.

“I have a grandbaby 🥹💙 Brooks, I love you so much. I’m so incredibly grateful for this beautiful baby and so thankful and excited for this new chapter of our lives 🙏🏼 ,” she began her lengthy caption.

Richards went on to gush over her daughter, saying, “Farrah, I am in awe of you. From the moment you went into labor, and didn’t know you were for sure in labor, walking around dilated to 8 cm 😆 Not one complaint through your entire pregnancy. Your calmness and pure joy of experiencing this moment in your life has been so beautiful to witness. And of course, you are the incredible mother I always knew you would be. I love you so much ❤️.”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s post comes after Aldjufrie shared her own carousel of photos from life with baby Brooks. Aldjufrie’s social media share showed a photo of in his grandfather era.

Fans flocked to the comments section of Richards post to react to her grandmother status and the new addition to her family. “He is so precious how cute!!! 🤍 congratulations 🫶,” said a fan.

Another fan added, “The first grandson after all daughters is so special 🥹🤍.” “Congratulations Kyle 💙 welcome to the world Brooks. Such a beautiful baby boy💙💘💙,” one fan expressed.

Kyle Richards Celebrates Daughter Farrah Aldjufrie Before She Gives Birth

Two weeks before Brooks was born, Richards celebrated the daughter who made her a mother. Richards posted a birthday message featuring Aldjufrie in all her pregnancy glory, along with several throwback photos from her childhood.

One image featured all of Richards’ four daughters, Aldjufrie, Sophia, Alexia Umansky, and Portia Umansky, dressed up for Halloween when they were small children. There was also a sweet photo of Aldjufrie and Richards on the latter’s wedding day to Mauricio.

It was a trip down memory lane filled with sweet memories and a touching message where Richards thanked Aldjufrie for making her a mother. Aldjufrie is the oldest daughter of Richards and her ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie, who Richards remains close with today.

“Thank you for making me a Mommy and showing me what life is all about. I love you more than words can say. I’m so excited for you and this next chapter in your life and I’m so grateful to be able to be by your side along the way 🙏,” read part of Richards message to her daughter.

Along with Richards and Aldjufrie sharing photos of the first week with baby Brooks, Aldjufrie also shared her birthing vlog, which included Richards, all glammed up, coming from a “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 16 event.