“The Real Housewives of New York City” newcomer Devyn Simone has some thoughts about her longtime friend CT Tamburello dating “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks. And it turns out she knew CT was interested in Phaedra long before they became a couple.

Devyn, who joined RHONY season 16 as a friend of the Housewives, previously appeared alongside CT on MTV’s “The Challenge.”

During an interview with Bravo Insider, she revealed that the two had discussed Phaedra about a year before the relationship became public.

“I actually talked to CT about Phaedra,” Devyn said. “This was about a year ago when we were doing a Challenge Mania event; this is before they were together, but he had the loveliest things to say about her.”

Devyn made it clear she’s happy for her former castmate, although she couldn’t resist joking about their overlapping Bravo careers.

“I want CT to win. He’s always been incredibly supportive of me, and he’s a vibe. CT was that guy back in the day,” she said.

“I’ve never met Phaedra, but I hope to. And I’m rooting for them. I will say this, CT, really you couldn’t give me a year? You had to come to the Bravo universe at the same time. You couldn’t just give a sister a year? But no, I’m really excited for them.”

Devyn Simone Reveals She and CT Tamburello Once Had a ‘Flirtationship’

Devyn also shared a little-known detail about her history with CT during their time on “The Challenge.”

“We roomed together,” she revealed. “Like, not only did we room together, we had, like, a two-day flirtationship, but then he got into an argument with somebody and had to be held back. So then it was over, but I still adore CT.”

The two have remained friendly over the years, and Devyn now hosts reunion specials for the MTV competition series.

“CT is so fun,” she continued. “He’s great, and the last reunion that I hosted, CT was on that reunion. So I look forward to us running into each other in this capacity. I think it’d be interesting.”

Outside of reality television, Devyn works as a matchmaker and dating expert. She is married to Adam Lock.

Phaedra Parks and CT Tamburello Confirmed Their Romance in September 2026

Phaedra and CT first met while competing on season 2 of Peacock’s “The Traitors,” which aired in 2024.

Their friendship eventually developed into something more, with the pair exchanging flirty Instagram comments in August 2026.

When CT posted that he was looking for a date to the Emmys, Phaedra responded, “Baby I’m already yours.”

She confirmed their relationship during a September 4 appearance on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live.”

The couple then made their red carpet debut at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

“Some came for the awards. I came with the prize,” Phaedra captioned photos of the two together. “Thank you to the real trophy for making a beautiful night even better. #Emmys.”

During an October 10 interview with People at the second annual National PrEP Day event in West Hollywood, Phaedra shared another update about the relationship.

“It’s going great. He’s a great guy,” she said. “And so yeah, I’m very excited.”