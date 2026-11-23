Bravo TV personality Whitney Rose broke down in tears as she got “rill” with her fans.

On Nov. 22, “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star posted an Instagram video to share how she is doing months after splitting from Justin Rose, her husband of 17 years and father to her children Bobbie, 16, and Brooks,13.

Rose, 40, broke down in tears in the clip, explaining in the caption, “Getting rill vulnerable with ya’ll …This year has taught me that the only way out is through. Feel it, feel it all…hold no judgment for yourself. Through the highs and lows there is always something to be grateful for.”

Whitney Rose Told Fans That She Cries at Random Times

In the clip posted to her social media page, Rose sat in a car as she addressed fans. The Wild Rose Beauty founder cried intermittently while giving an update on her life one month after filing for divorce from Justin.

“Okay, so lately through the divorce process, the show airing, like, kids, all of the things, like I find myself I just cry at random times,” Rose told her fans. “Like I will be overcome with emotion and just start crying like half the time I don’t know if I’m crying because I’m sad, if I’m angry, if I’m happy. Like I don’t know, I just let myself feel it and I just go through it and I just let it out. But half the time it catches me off guard.”

Rose shared that she gets emotional out of nowhere while walking in a grocery store or while at a work meeting or in the middle of the night.

“Divorce sucks,” she said. “It sucks. It’s hard. But today, as I was driving this morning, I know why I’m crying. I’m so grateful…I’m just so grateful for all of the things that I do have. I woke up in my beautiful home that I love with my kids safe in their beds. And I have a healthy body. And yes, times are hard right now, but I’m just so grateful and proud of myself for pushing through it. And like teaching myself how resilient I am. Even with all of the critics.”

Rose concluded by saying she just wanted to put her gratitude out into the universe.

“I’m so grateful for everything that I have good in my life right now,” she said, adding that she is happy she never gave up on herself.

Whitney Rose Received Support From Another RHOSLC Star Who Is Going Through a Divorce

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Rose isn’t the only RHOSLC star going through a rough time.

In the comments section to Rose’s post, fellow RHOSLC star Bronwyn Newport said she can relate to her struggles.

“I cried all winter and spring long! And then a little less in summer. And then a ton again in fall! But you’ve got this! It comes and goes and you get stronger each wave!” Newport wrote in the comment section.

Newport and her husband, Todd Bradley, were married for nine years before separating in December 2025.

In addition, Page Six reported that RHOSLC star Angie Katsanevas and her husband Shawn Trujillo separated in July after 27 years of marriage.