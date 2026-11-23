“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 15 is reportedly running into trouble ahead of its long-awaited return, with producers allegedly scrambling to make changes to the new episodes.

Bravo confirmed that RHONJ will return on January 19, 2027, after more than two years off the air. However, a new report claims the network pushed the premiere back from December because of concerns about the upcoming season.

According to Reality Blurb, a production insider alleged that the delay stems from concerns about the episodes filmed earlier this year.

“Producers are scrambling to figure out what to do with the show and possibly recut the series,” the source claimed. “There isn’t anything interesting in the season, and they decided to postpone its original December air date by a month to give them more time to try to figure it out.”

Bravo has not publicly confirmed that the premiere was delayed because of production concerns.

Production on season 15 reportedly wrapped in September 2026, but fans have yet to see a full trailer.

Bravo announced the January premiere date on Instagram alongside a brief video of the cast.

“Season 15 will be worth the wait✨,” the network wrote. “The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres January 19th! #RHONJ.”

So far, promotional footage has included a short clip of the women discussing how to eat an oyster.

The insider claimed producers are having difficulty putting together a trailer because of the material filmed.

The source described the process as a “struggle to figure out what to put in it to make it interesting.”

The insider also alleged that people who screened the first episode were unimpressed.

“Nothing happened,” the source claimed, “which is an issue for a show that has been off the air for this long.”

“There is definitely fear at the network that if it’s aired as is, it won’t do well and RHONJ could be in jeopardy,” the insider added.

Former RHONJ Star Claims Viewers Walked Out of Season 15 Screening

Former RHONJ friend Kim DePaola recently made similar allegations about an early screening of the upcoming season.

During an episode of her podcast, DePaola claimed several people left while watching the season 15 premiere.

“I told you that they had a screening for episode one and it was so bad seven people walked out and they’re like scratching their heads,” she said.

The production insider separately claimed that people who watched the episode “found it drab and uninteresting.”

Neither account has been independently confirmed, and Bravo has not addressed the reported screening.

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Return With Five New Housewives

Despite the reported concerns, Bravo has announced the official season 15 cast, which includes three returning Housewives and five newcomers.

Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania will return alongside Malvina Blloshmi, Xio Cammarota, Juliette Collazo, Deeba Patel and Natia Rufolo.

Vanessa Barerra will also appear as a friend of the cast.

In its official announcement, Bravo promised “big personalities, deep-rooted connections, and a distinctly Jersey point of view.”

The network also teased “longtime friendships, strong sisterhoods, and unexpected twists” as the women navigate a new chapter.

The new season follows a lengthy hiatus that began after the season 14 finale aired on August 4, 2024.

That episode featured a tense dinner at Rails Steakhouse, where several cast members confronted one another over ongoing disputes.

Rather than filming a traditional reunion, Bravo aired a special episode titled “Off the Rails” on August 11, 2024, featuring the cast watching the finale in separate groups.

Teresa and Melissa remained estranged at the time, but the sisters-in-law reconciled in late 2025. Teresa also repaired her relationship with her brother, Joe Gorga.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 15 premieres January 19, 2027, on Bravo, with episodes streaming the following day on Peacock.