Joe Giudice wants a little credit, too.

The former RHONJ star had a short but memorable response after his daughter, Milania Giudice, publicly praised her mother, Teresa Giudice, for standing by her through a difficult year.

What began as a touching acknowledgment of Teresa’s support quickly became a family moment when Joe spotted the tribute on Instagram and decided to join the conversation.

And he had just one question for his daughter.

Joe Giudice Reacts to Milania’s Tribute to Teresa

On November 17, In Touch Weekly shared a quote from Milania, 20, reflecting on her mother’s unwavering support.

“My mother has loved me and supported me through every phase of my life,” Milania said in a letter that Teresa shared.

The sentiment was especially meaningful following a challenging year for the Giudice family, with Milania speaking openly about some of the personal struggles she has faced.

But Joe apparently didn’t want his own contributions to go unnoticed.

The father of four popped into the Instagram comments with four red heart emojis and a playful question: “What about me”

His response was brief, but it offered a lighter moment amid the family’s recent hardships.

Joe, who lives in the Bahamas following his 2019 deportation from the United States, has remained close with his daughters despite the distance between them.

He and Teresa share four daughters: Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana.

Although the former couple divorced in 2020 after two decades of marriage, both have continued to publicly celebrate their children’s accomplishments and important milestones.

And while Joe’s comment could certainly be read as a father hoping for some recognition of his own, there’s no indication that Milania’s praise for Teresa was intended to diminish her relationship with him.

Teresa Giudice Reflects on One of Her Most Difficult Years

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The exchange comes as Teresa has been opening up about just how difficult 2026 has been for her family.

In a preview of an interview with ABC’s “Nightline,” shared by People, the RHONJ star described this year as one of the hardest periods of her life.

“I always say live every day like it’s your last because you never know what tomorrow brings,” Teresa said.

The mother of four has been particularly candid about the emotional toll of watching her daughter navigate personal challenges.

Milania, meanwhile, has also spoken publicly about her mental health, making it clear that she isn’t ashamed of what she’s experienced and remains committed to working on herself.

Through it all, Teresa has emphasized the importance of being there for her children.

That support is clearly something Milania appreciates, judging by her recent words about her mother.

And while Joe’s Instagram comment added a bit of humor to an otherwise emotional conversation, it also served as another reminder of how closely the Giudice family remains connected, even as its members live in different places and navigate their own lives.

For longtime RHONJ viewers who watched Milania grow up on television, the exchange offered a familiar glimpse of the father-daughter dynamic that has played out over the years, this time in the comments section rather than in front of Bravo’s cameras.