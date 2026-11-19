It’s been more than a decade since Dina Manzo stepped away from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” but Andy Cohen hasn’t given up on bringing her back to Bravo.

The original RHONJ star recently revealed that the Bravo executive producer has approached her on several occasions about returning to reality television. Each time, however, she’s turned down the opportunity.

During an appearance on her daughter Lexi Ioannou’s podcast, “Don’t Lie to Me,” Manzo opened up about those conversations with Cohen and shared a personal experience from her time on RHONJ that helps explain why she’s hesitant to return.

Dina Manzo Opens Up About Andy Cohen’s Offers to Return to Bravo

With Bravo bringing together Housewives past and present for crossover specials over the years, there have been opportunities for Manzo to return to the franchise without committing to another full season of RHONJ.

“Andy has asked me several times to do the Housewives trip,” Manzo revealed.

“And I said, no, no, no.”

For Manzo, one of the biggest reservations about returning to reality television is having little control over how her story is told.

“There’s so much editing that goes on in that that’s unnecessary,” she explained.

One experience in particular has stuck with her all these years. Manzo recalled filming RHONJ while going through a divorce and having a conversation about why she wasn’t particularly fond of Valentine’s Day.

“Like, there was this scene that I got really upset with, where I didn’t like Valentine’s Day. So I was talking about it. I was going through my divorce, and I’m like, ‘I hate Valentine’s Day.’”

However, according to Manzo, the episode that ultimately aired suggested she was talking about Christmas and that she had never had a happy one.

It was a particularly sensitive subject for Manzo because of how her mother interpreted the remarks.

“And my mother was like, ‘I didn’t give you good Christmases growing up?’” Manzo recalled.

The former Housewife maintains that she never made those comments about Christmas and, years later, still questions why the conversation was presented that way.

Dina Manzo Hasn’t Returned to RHONJ Since 2014

Long before the Housewives franchise expanded into what it is today, Manzo helped introduce Bravo viewers to the New Jersey edition in May 2009.

She was one of five original cast members, starring alongside her sister Caroline Manzo, sister-in-law Jacqueline Laurita, longtime friend Teresa Giudice and Danielle Staub. The women’s existing friendships and family ties were a defining feature of the franchise in its early years.

Manzo left midway through the show’s second season before giving reality television another chance in 2014, when she returned for season 6. That would ultimately be her final season as a Housewife.

Now, nearly 18 years after the franchise made its Bravo debut, RHONJ is preparing to welcome an almost entirely new generation of Housewives.

Giudice is the only original cast member returning for season 15, joining familiar faces Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania and a group of newcomers.

As for Manzo, despite having an opportunity to revisit her Housewives days, she’s repeatedly chosen to leave them behind.

Season 15 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” premieres Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2027, on Bravo.