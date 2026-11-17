The next James Bond has been announced: Robert Pattinson will take over as Agent 007. And while that answers the biggest question that was facing the future of the movie franchise, there are still a few others that remain. One of those is who will sing the next James Bond theme song.

Fans everywhere have been chiming in, with musicians such as Raye, Lana Del Rey, and Cynthia Erivo being nominated by many. However, when Bravo fans chimed in on the debate, they all had one very specific person in mind.

And that’s none other than “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Lisa Barlow.

Lisa Barlow Released Her Debut Since Earlier This Year

Ahead of the release of the seventh season of the hit Bravo series, Barlow released her debut single “Baby Gorgeous,” in reference to her iconic catchphrase that she said in the first episode of Season 1. “It’s a mood changer, and it’s a vibe.”

“‘Baby Gorgeous’ started as a pep talk where it’s taking things I say to people when I’m giving them a pep talk, how I feel about someone’s energy,” Barlow said about the song’s meaning in an interview with PEOPLE.

She added that during the seventh season, her musical journey was documented, having teamed up with JakDel and Jed Jones, who worked with artists including The Killers, Post Malone and Benson Boone.

“They’re all so talented,” Barlow added.

As for her reasons for waiting so long to release her first single, Barlow says that she has been dealing with a thyroid issue that affected her vocal cords.

“It really was harder for me to sing the last three or four years, and then I was like, ‘No, I’m going to work with a vocal coach, and I’m going to get back to where I was.’ I used to have a very vast range, and we’re working on getting it that way,” she explained. “It’s so cool to have this stage of life, the opportunity to work with really cool people. And I love to write music. I’m way more creative than people know, and I love to write music, too. To actually bring the song to life has been amazing.”

Who Would Lisa Barlow Like To Collaborate With?

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As her music career continues to grow, Barlow explained who she would be interested in collaborating with one day.

“ There’s so many people. I have a very distinct voice and a unique cadence to it,” she told PEOPLE. “I think RAYE has such a sexy, cool voice. Dua Lipa, I think her range is very similar to mine. They’ve been doing this a lot longer than me. I would never compare myself to them. But I work really hard. I love Ella Langley right now.

“When I hear Ella singing that song [‘Be Her’], I tell my husband, I’m like, ‘She is singing that about herself,’ and I’m like, ‘But it’s also, she’s singing it kind of like ‘Baby Gorgeous’ where you can sing it about yourself, but other people, they can sing it about themselves.’ So I love singing ‘Be Her.’ She’s someone I would want to sing with. I’m working on ‘Be He’ with my vocal coach so I can sing it just like her.”