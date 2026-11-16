Dorit Kemsley Reveals Why She’s Been Missing From Social Media

Dorit Kemsley has had plenty going on behind the scenes, even if fans haven’t been hearing much from her lately.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has been noticeably quieter on social media, and she’s now opening up about why. Between her ongoing divorce from Paul “PK” Kemsley, raising their two children and navigating a year of major personal changes, Dorit admits that keeping fans updated hasn’t exactly been at the top of her priority list.

But after a difficult stretch, the 50-year-old is finally feeling more optimistic about the future.

Dorit Kemsley Explains Her Social Media Absence

While hosting a launch party for her new beverage partnership with Maison d’Or on Saturday, Nov. 14, Dorit addressed her recent absence from social media in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“I have to apologize because I haven’t been very present on social media,” she said.

The reason, she explained, has everything to do with what she’s been experiencing away from the cameras.

“I was navigating a lot of big changes in my life, and it was enough just to really put one foot in front of the other — let alone go on social media,” Dorit continued. “And I’m not exactly going to show that life is great when, quite frankly, it wasn’t.”

It’s a candid admission from a reality star whose life has played out in front of Bravo cameras for years.

Rather than maintain the appearance that everything was fine, Dorit chose to focus on getting through each day. And while she hasn’t shared every detail of that experience with her followers, she isn’t pretending the past year has been easy.

Her marriage to PK has been a significant part of that upheaval.

The couple announced their separation in May 2024, and Dorit filed for divorce in April 2025. Their split has since involved disagreements over finances, their family home and custody arrangements for their two children, Jagger and Phoenix.

For Dorit, however, the most important part of moving forward has been keeping her attention on the people who matter most.

Dorit Kemsley Says Her Children Have Kept Her Going

When asked what she’s grateful for as 2026 comes to a close, Dorit didn’t hesitate to name her children.

“First and foremost, my babies — Jagger and Phoenix — who are my why. They are absolutely the ones that get me up in the morning, and no matter what’s going on in my life I put on a smile and I put one foot in front of the other and this really is for them,” she told Us Weekly.

She added, “You know, it’s them and the strength that they’ve given me, and I’m so grateful for that every single day.”

Dorit also reflected on something else that has helped her through challenging moments: the friendships she’s made during her time on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

She specifically mentioned Bozoma Saint John, Erika Jayne and Kyle Richards, expressing gratitude for relationships that have continued beyond filming.

Dorit described meeting Bozoma for the first time and feeling an immediate connection, calling her one of the greatest friendships she could have hoped for.

Those relationships have become especially meaningful during a period when so much else in her life has changed.

And although Dorit isn’t suggesting that every challenge is behind her, she sounds more hopeful than she did earlier in the year.

Her latest update also offers fans some perspective on her social media silence. While viewers are accustomed to seeing Dorit’s glamorous events, designer outfits and family moments, she has been dealing with a much more complicated reality in private.

Now, she’s beginning to share a little more of that journey.

After a year spent putting one foot in front of the other, Dorit is looking ahead with a renewed sense of optimism.