RHONY Star Erin Lichy Has More Jobs Than Fans May Realize as She Faces New Financial Pressure

“The Real Housewives of New York City” star Erin Lichy is juggling several businesses while raising four children with her husband, Abe Lichy, but one venture is putting pressure on their finances.

During the November 10 episode of RHONY season 16, Erin and Abe discussed the financial challenges of running their mezcal company, Mezcalum, while also rebuilding their flooded Hamptons home.

Although Erin said the company’s sales were strong, she explained that the business requires significant cash to operate and expand.

“Even though our sales are doing so well, it’s a cash-intensive business,” Erin said in a confessional. “So we need the money to pay payroll, to cover our expenses, to market. We need that cash to continue to grow.”

Abe suggested putting additional money into the company.

“We’ve got to front more money to the company,” he told his wife.

However, Erin said they couldn’t afford to invest more of their personal funds.

“We can’t front any more money,” she responded.

The conversation offered a look at the financial responsibilities Erin faces while managing several careers outside the Bravo series.

What Does RHONY Star Erin Lichy Do for a Living?

Erin describes herself as a “multifaceted serial entrepreneur” on her website.

She currently serves as the co-founder and chief marketing officer of Mezcalum, an artisanal mezcal company she owns with Abe.

According to her website, the company produces an “all-natural, additive-free, 100% artisanal mezcal brand.”

As chief marketing officer, Erin oversees the company’s marketing initiatives and branding strategies.

She previously discussed the business during RHONY season 15, expressing excitement about its early success.

“I can’t even believe how well it’s done,” she said during episode 6.

In addition to Mezcalum, Erin owns Erin’s Studio, an interior design and renovation company she founded in 2018.

The business was previously known as Homegirl.

Erin also works in real estate and hosts a weekly podcast with Abe called “Come Together With Erin + Abe Lichy.”

Is Erin Lichy Still a Real Estate Agent?

Erin remains a licensed real estate agent, although she does not appear to be actively selling properties at this time.

She first obtained her real estate license at 19 and joined Fredrik Eklund’s Eklund-Gomes team at Douglas Elliman in 2018.

In early 2024, Erin moved to Compass before returning to the Eklund-Gomes team later that year.

Eklund, who previously appeared on Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing New York,” has praised Erin’s negotiating skills.

“Erin is a CLOSER, and I don’t say that lightly,” Eklund told Bravo Insider in an email.

“I think it’s something about her voice, it has gravity, and people listen to her when she gives advice.”

Eklund also recalled watching Erin negotiate one of the “most difficult new development deals.”

He described her as “crafty and convincing” and added, “And she is powerful yet means well, which is everything in real estate.”

Erin and Abe Lichy Also Host a Podcast Together

Erin and Abe have another business venture together outside their mezcal company.

The couple hosts “Come Together With Erin + Abe Lichy,” a weekly podcast covering marriage, parenting, business and relationships.

According to the show’s official description, the couple discusses “the real, raw, and often unspoken realities of blending parenting, business, and love.”

Abe also has his own career as an attorney.

He founded The Advisory Legal, a law firm that provides services to influencers, content creators and large corporations.

According to the firm’s website, Abe serves as its founder and managing partner.

He attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law.

How Many Children Do Erin and Abe Lichy Have?

Erin and Abe married on June 28, 2012, in a ceremony featured in The New York Times.

The couple celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary in 2026.

In an Instagram anniversary post, Erin recalled Abe surprising her with a piano performance at their wedding reception.

“Music is woven into the fabric of our relationship. It’s how we fell in love and what really bonded us as a couple, and 14 years ago, I got to watch a live show at my own wedding,” she wrote.

“Still can’t believe it! I love you Abe. The most special night.”

The couple shares four children: Levi, Layla, Elijah and Jack.

During a 2024 interview with BravoTV.com, Erin admitted that her pregnancy with Jack had come as a surprise.

“I’m a psychopath, clearly,” she joked.

“[Abe and I] did not talk this through. We do have a lot of sex, and sometimes it ends up in a child! So, yep, here we go. Four kids in the city.”