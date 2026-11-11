Kandi Burruss Debuts a Dazzling New Hairstyle

Kandi Burruss switched up her hair ahead of the 2026 EBONY Power 100, which was held in Los Angeles, California on November 9.

Kandi showed off the style on her Instagram, writing in the caption, “A sleek bob and a little cutout for EBONY Power 100.” Her figure-hugging dress dramatically cut to the side at the waist, showing off the singer’s cinched waist.

Fans complimented the look, with one writing in the comments, “One things for certain, Kandi is THAT girl.” Another said, “Kandi you look beautiful.”

The former “RHOA” made sure to give credit, tagging the members of her hair, makeup, and styling teams.

“Hair by me 😍😍😍,” Los Angeles-based celebrity hair stylist Shala Bala happily boasted.

Kandi Said One of Her Biggest Motivators is a Refusal to ‘Be Broke’

On the red carpet, Kandi told Fashion Bomb Daily Network, “Power means I’m able to make moves. For myself, and other people. Like, you know, anytime I have an idea I can follow some people up, make some things happen.”

She also revealed how she embraces a determined mindset when chasing her goals. “I don’t even stop to say ‘this ain’t gonna work.’ I just feel like ‘okay, let’s go. This is what we wanna do, let’s do it.'”

Kandi also said artists and creators who want to pivot in a new direction shouldn’t be afraid. “I would say pivot. Like, everybody’s gonna tell you why it’s not gonna work. You’ve just gotta be willing to put in enough time and work, and energy to see it through.”

The mom of three pointed out that many people “give up before it happens.” She urged people to “go for it” as long as they’re willing to “stay in it, and stay consistent.”

She said a desire to not “be broke” has been one of her strongest motivators. “So I gotta make it happen, you know what I mean. I have no choice. I don’t have somebody else that’s gonna come in and pay my bills, or do anything for me.”

Kandi said the mentality that she’s “got to make it happen” has stuck with her since she was “a kid.” She then questioned, “What else am I gonna do? I don’t have no other choice. I just go hard or go home every time.”

Kandi Recently Made a Surprise Appearance at Usher & Chris Brown Concert

“So So Def!!!! Fun fact November 6th is officially Xscape day in Atlanta! Cool coincidence that Usher had our #SosoDef family as his special guest today. We had a ball!” the Atlanta icon celebrated after the show.