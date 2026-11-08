Sutton Stracke Sets the Record Straight on Her Dating Life After Viral Photo

Bravo TV personality and businesswoman Sutton Stracke says she is not dating just one person at this time. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star set the record straight on her relationship status after a viral Instagram photo, now deleted, was misconstrued as a hard launch of a new romance.

In the photo, a mystery man was seen kissing Stracke on the cheek as they attended Aerosmith’s “California Dream On” benefit concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Stracke had a dreamy look on her face as she received the smooch, and fans went crazy, with many asking the “Real Housewives” star to “name” her new man.

Stracke, 55, told Entertainment Tonight she would have never posted the PDA pic had she known it would have gone wild on the internet.

“I was there with several people. And you know, it was an innocent, cute picture that I had no idea was going to make such an impact,” Stracke told ET.

Sutton Stracke Said She’s Dating ‘A Lot’ But Not the Man in the Photo

Stracke, who also goes by her maiden name Brown, admitted that the hoopla over her photo caused her to find out some information about the man in question.

“I’m dating a lot,” she shared. “But you know, I did learn a lot of information, so I don’t think I’ll be dating him anymore, but that’s okay.”

Page Six previously identified Stracke’s mystery man as John C. Kelly, a former Morgan Stanley banker from New York City who left the industry in 2013 after an arrest that led to a plea deal.

Sutton Stracke Reportedly Met John Kelly on a Dating App

Bravo Sutton Stracke.

An insider told Page Six that Stracke met Kelly on the dating app Bumble and that they had been “spending time together since the summer.”

As far back as March 2026, Stracke teased a romance with a man from New York after taking a “hiatus” from dating.

At the time she told People magazine, “I am dating and kind of open. I went on a date last week in New York and had a really great time.”

She also told Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap she went on a date with a “charming” guy from the Big Apple.

“He lives in New York, but I can bounce back and forth,” the “Real Housewives” star shared. “I have a great apartment in New York, so I like going there. I feel very confident when I’m in New York… It’s nice to have both worlds. I’d like to have a boyfriend, but a boyfriend in New York sounds pretty good. And I can go back home and be about myself.”

Stracke joined “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in 2020, as a “friend” of the cast, two years after her 16-year marriage to businessman Christian Stracke ended in divorce. The marriage has since been annulled at her ex-husband’s request. Fans have watched Stracke’s dating ups and downs on the Bravo reality show, and during one season she even used a matchmaker to try to help her find love.