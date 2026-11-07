RHONJ Star Melissa Gorga Opens Up About Her Kids and Long-Awaited Reunion With Teresa’s Daughters

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga is sharing new details about her relationship with Teresa Giudice’s daughters after the family reconciled following years of feuding.

During Bravo Fan Fest 2026, Gorga opened up about spending more time with her nieces, including Giudice’s oldest daughter, Gia Giudice, who also stars on “Next Gen NYC.”

Gorga told Bravo Insider that the family has been getting together regularly since she and her husband, Joe Gorga, reconciled with his sister in late 2025.

“It’s awesome. We all spend time together,” Gorga said.

She also revealed that she and Gia recently posed for photos with fans at Bravo Fan Fest, something that hadn’t happened in years.

“Gia and I just did a photo op together with all the fans [at Bravo Fan Fest] and they were all so happy to have us together doing it,” Gorga explained. “You know, it’s like an aunt and niece together, which was long overdue.”

The family update comes as Gorga and Giudice prepare to return to RHONJ for season 15 following their reconciliation.

Melissa Gorga Reveals Son Gino’s Plans After High School Graduation

Gorga also shared updates about her three children with Joe: Antonia, 21, Gino, 19, and Joey Jr., 16.

“They’re doing so good,” she told Bravo Insider.

Gino graduated from high school over the summer, but instead of heading straight to college, he’s learning the family business.

“Gino just graduated high school,” Gorga said. “And now he goes to the University of Joe Gorga. So he’s working with Joe every day and loves it. He loves it. He’s in full blown construction, real estate development mode.”

Joe works in real estate development and home construction, and Gino has been spending his days working alongside his father.

Meanwhile, Antonia is preparing for another milestone.

The 21-year-old is a senior at the University of Delaware and is looking forward to finishing college.

“She’s loving it but she also just turned 21. So she’s kind of ready to come home,” Gorga explained.

“I feel like she loves Delaware, but she was the last one of her friends to turn 21, and she was having FOMO. Everybody is a little older than her, everyone’s going out, everybody’s in New York City. So she’s eager to finish her year.”

Teresa Giudice Shares Hopes for RHONJ Season 15 After Family Reconciliation

Gorga’s comments follow her reunion with Giudice on “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th.”

The sisters-in-law, who spent years feuding on RHONJ, appeared together at Lisa Hochstein’s lingerie party in Miami during episode 7.

Giudice revealed that their reconciliation had already extended beyond filming.

“Well, I’ve seen her. We spent Christmas together,” she said when asked whether she expected to see anyone she hadn’t been around in a while.

When Gorga arrived at the party, she complimented Giudice’s appearance before chatting with Lisa Barlow about the cast’s travels.

Giudice later addressed their improved relationship in a confessional.

“Seeing my sister-in-law, Melissa, tonight, it feels good,” she said. “Melissa and I are in a good place, so I’m hoping Season 15 is gonna be an amazing season. I’m putting it out there in the universe.”

Both women have been confirmed as returning cast members for RHONJ season 15.

Giudice previously explained that her children played a role in her decision to reconnect with her brother.

“I always tell my kids I always want them to get along. I never wanted my kids to say, ‘Don’t be a hypocrite, Mommy. You fought with your brother,'” she said during a “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” producer interview.

“So, I reached out to him, and, um, we’ve hung out a few times. We double dated. So, Melissa and I are in a good place.”