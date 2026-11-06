RHOSLC Fans Support Angie Katsanevas After Heartbreaking Exchange With Mary Cosby

Angie Katsanevas is receiving support from fans following her onscreen argument with her longtime friend Mary Cosby on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.” Months after filming for the Bravo reality show wrapped, the Salt Lake City salon owner is dealing with the difficult aftermath of a heated exchange that took place this year.

During what was supposed to be a healing luncheon for the cast, Cosby accused Katsanevas of always thinking of herself by focusing on facials and skin care.

“What happened to your husband, what happened to your child?” Cosby asked, prompting Katsanevas to repeat the words back: “What happened to your husband, what happened to your child?”

The exchange came weeks after Cosby’s only child, Robert Jr,. died of a drug overdose.

“What happened to my child? Do you hear what she said?” Cosby asked the rest of the shocked castmates as they looked on in stunned silence.

In a confessional, co-star Bronwyn Newport called Katsanevas’ outburst the “lowest” of anything ever said on the show.

Now that the episode has aired, Katsanevas is receiving support from fans who feel she was caught up in an intense moment and did not realize what she was saying.

Bravo Mary Cosby and Angie Katsanevas.

On social media, fans agreed that the episode was very hard to watch. In the comment section to an Instagram post, fans told Katsanevas they didn’t believe she was purposely hurtful towards Cosby.

“Angie, there isn’t a single viewer who thought for one second that you were being malicious in this episode – you were pushed to the breaking point and we all watched it happen in real time. Mary may deserve grace, but so do you – please know how supported and loved you are,” one fan wrote.

“Don’t be hard on yourself,” another added. “You admitted it was wrong. But you were pushed to repeat back what was said to you. Some friendships are one-sided, and sometimes you part ways. This is your time to do that.”

“I honestly felt so bad for Angie this episode,” a third RHOSLC fan wrote. “Like obviously she did not mean that about Mary’s child. I hope they can mend their friendship. Also, I think Mary should have taken a season off.”

Angie Katsanevas Explained Her Side on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

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The fan support came as Katsanevas appeared on “Watch What Happens Live,” where host Andy Cohen addressed the “heavy” episode.

“It was hard to watch,” Katsanevas admitted. “I think Mary and I were in a difficult place. I think for me, I love Mary with all my heart and I feel like I’ve been there for her.”

Katsanevas explained that she was at her breaking point when Cosby brought up her 15-year-old daughter, Elektra, and her parenting.

“I was not speaking obviously from my mind but just coming from a place of pain,” she explained. “You know, I was very emotional. …And I think I just with Elektra being brought up, I hit my breaking point.”

Katsanevas also shared that her biggest regret is that her words can not be taken back.

“I deeply regret it,” she said. “Obviously, I never would want to hurt Mary. There’s no excuse. And it’s nothing that I can take back. And that’s the hardest thing about it because I do love her.”

The 7th season of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” can be seen on Bravo and Peacock.