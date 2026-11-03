RHOBH Star Hard Launches New Romance With Joyous Photo at Aerosmith Concert

Bravo star Sutton Stracke is rocking a new relationship—literally. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star posted to Instagram to hard launch her romance with a mystery man at a high-profile rock concert. Soon after, Stracke’s new guy was identified online.

On Nov. 2, Stracke, who also goes by her maiden name Brown, shared a dreamy photo from the Hollywood Bowl as she attended Aerosmith’s “California Dream On” benefit concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles with her new beau. In the photo, her new beau kissed her cheek as she smiled widely. A second clip showed confetti flying around the California concert venue.



“Starting the week like this!” Stracke, 55, captioned the photo of the lovebirds. “Aerosmith and Friends at the Bowl.”

Fans and friends reacted in the comment section, with one citing Stracke’s signature catchphrase.

“WHAT?! SUTTON NAME HIM! Name him! Name him!!!” one commenter wrote.

‘My girl got her a bf!? Yay!!!! 😍🙌,” a second fan wrote.

“ He better love that cat sweater as much as we all do,” another chimed in.

Fellow “Real Housewives” Erin Lichy and Kathy Hilton posted heart emoji, while former RHOBH star Camille Grammer wrote, “Amazing!”

Sutton Stracke Reportedly Met Her New Boyfriend on a Dating App

Stracke’s new boyfriend is named Johnny Kelly, People magazine reported. The two attended the benefit concert after Stracke was invited as a personal guest of Janie’s Fund, a charity supporting female victims of abuse founded by Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler.

A source told Page Six that Kelly, a former Morgan Stanley banker, is from New York City. “They met on Bumble,” an insider shared. “They have been spending time together since the summer.”

Stracke previously teased her dating life back in March, although it’s unclear if she was referring to Kelly at the time. She told Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap she went on a date with a guy who was “cute, nice and charming.”

“He lives in New York, but I can bounce back and forth,” she shared. “I have a great apartment in New York, so I like going there. I feel very confident when I’m in New York… It’s nice to have both worlds. I’d like to have a boyfriend, but a boyfriend in New York sounds pretty good. And I can go back home and be about myself.”

Sutton Stracke’s 16-Year Marriage Was Annulled

Stracke was previously married to businessman Christian Stracke and shares three grown children, Porter, Philip and James, with him. The former couple’s 16-year marriage was annulled in the Catholic Church in 2025—10 years after their split, per Bravo’s The Daily Dish.

The unusual situation was addressed on RHOBH Season 15 earlier this year, where Stracke admitted she suspected the request was due to her ex-husband’s new relationship and the possibility that he may want to remarry.

“I didn’t get it,” Stracke admitted of her ex’s request to have the marriage annulled. “I became Catholic to get married … and raised my children Catholic. So this one hurt … It feels heartbreaking on many levels.”