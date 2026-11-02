Margaret Josephs Reunites With Former RHONJ Rivals in Surprising New Photos

Some of the most unexpected RHONJ reunions are happening away from Bravo’s cameras.

Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin and Rachel Fuda were among the familiar faces celebrating together at a New Jersey wedding reception over the weekend, and the photos offered a surprising look at how much has changed since the women last appeared on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

For a cast that spent its final season divided by years of personal disagreements, seeing several former adversaries smiling together is a notable development.

The occasion was a happy one: the Oct. 30 wedding reception for Frankie Catania Jr., son of RHONJ star Dolores Catania, and his wife, Nicole Perricho.

But the guest list, and particularly the photos shared afterward, gave Housewives fans something else to talk about.

Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin Reunite After Years of Tension

Aydin shared several photos from the celebration on Instagram, including one featuring herself alongside Josephs, Jen Fessler and Fuda.

The picture was a departure from the relationships viewers remember from the show’s later seasons, when Josephs and Aydin frequently found themselves on opposite sides of some of RHONJ’s most personal disagreements.

Aydin appeared to acknowledge that history in her caption.

“Swipe to move forward…like us😉,” she wrote, before congratulating the newlyweds.

It’s a short message, but the wording was difficult to miss given the people standing beside her.

Josephs also shared photos from the celebration, including a group picture with Aydin, Caroline Manzo, Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania.

The gathering brought together women from different eras of RHONJ, several of whom had complicated relationships long before the cameras stopped rolling.

And while a few smiling photos don’t necessarily mean every disagreement has been resolved, they do show that the former castmates are comfortable spending time together again.

Why the Photos Are Particularly Surprising

Josephs and Aydin have a history that goes well beyond ordinary disagreements between co-stars.

Their relationship became especially strained during Season 12, when Josephs brought up Bill Aydin’s past infidelity on camera.

Jennifer later confirmed that her husband had been unfaithful years earlier, and the revelation became one of the season’s most emotional storylines.

The fallout continued into subsequent seasons, with both women criticizing each other as the cast grew increasingly divided.

By Season 14, the group’s fractured relationships had become a central issue for the show itself.

There had already been signs of a thaw, however.

In December 2024, Aydin and Josephs unexpectedly encountered each other while shopping at Gucci. Aydin later described the interaction as cordial, suggesting that the tension between them wasn’t necessarily carrying over into every off-camera encounter.

Their latest reunion is another indication that the relationships may be evolving, although neither woman has publicly announced a formal reconciliation.

Aydin’s appearance alongside Fuda was also noteworthy. The two were part of a cast whose final season was defined by competing friendships and loyalties, making the relaxed group photos a contrast to what viewers last saw on television.

RHONJ Relationships Continue to Change Ahead of Season 15

The wedding celebration comes at an interesting moment for RHONJ.

Teresa Giudice has recently reconnected with her brother, Joe Gorga, and sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, after years of estrangement. Their reconciliation marks another significant change in the relationships that have shaped the series.

Meanwhile, Season 15 is moving forward with Teresa, Melissa and Dolores returning, although Bravo has not confirmed a complete cast lineup.

That makes the latest gathering especially interesting. Several women who helped define the show’s most contentious seasons are now appearing together socially, even as the franchise prepares for its next chapter.

Whether those friendships will continue to develop remains to be seen.

For now, the occasion was about celebrating Frankie and Nicole, and the former Housewives seemed happy to put their differences aside for the evening.

After everything viewers watched unfold on RHONJ, that alone makes the photos worth a second look.