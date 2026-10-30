Dorit and PK Kemsley Reach Divorce Deal After Lengthy Day in Court

Dorit Kemsley and her estranged husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, have taken an important step toward finalizing their divorce.

After spending much of Wednesday, Oct. 28, in court, the former couple reached a partial financial settlement, bringing them closer to resolving a separation that has played out both privately and publicly over the past two years.

The agreement is a welcome development for the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star and her estranged husband, although several matters remain unresolved, including custody arrangements for their two children.

According to an exclusive report from Page Six, Dorit and PK reached the agreement following hours of negotiations at Los Angeles County Superior Court. The financial terms have not been disclosed.

Dorit and PK Kemsley Make Progress During Court Appearance

Wednesday’s court appearance involved several rounds of negotiations as Dorit and PK worked toward an agreement.

The former couple arrived separately with their respective legal teams. PK reportedly acknowledged feeling “nervous” before the proceedings began, while an eyewitness described both parties as visibly concerned about the outcome.

“Both of them seemed nervous and stressed,” the eyewitness told Page Six.

Throughout the day, the couple’s attorneys worked to address their outstanding disagreements, including questions surrounding their children, Jagger, 12, and Phoenix, 10.

After hearing from both sides, Judge George Bird spent nearly an hour meeting privately with their attorneys. Upon returning to the courtroom, he acknowledged the challenges of finding common ground.

“I feel like every time we call this case, we’re getting further and further away,” Bird said, according to Page Six.

The judge also reminded Dorit and PK of the importance of putting their children first.

To help move discussions forward, Bird directed the former couple to meet with another judge to address their custody differences before returning later that afternoon.

At one point, Dorit reportedly told her legal team that she wanted to step outside for a cigarette before the next round of negotiations. Her attorneys encouraged her to check in with the court first.

Despite the lengthy process, the day concluded with a partial financial agreement, giving both parties some progress to build on as their divorce continues.

What’s Next for Dorit and PK Kemsley’s Divorce?

Although the financial agreement represents a step forward, Dorit and PK still have additional matters to settle before their divorce can be finalized.

The former couple is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 24 for further settlement discussions. They have also been ordered to attend virtual mediation on Dec. 2 in hopes of reaching an agreement regarding custody of their children.

The latest development comes as additional details about the divorce proceedings continue to emerge.

On Oct. 28, TMZ reported that court documents revealed PK’s plans to call several witnesses, including Dorit’s personal assistant and the children’s longtime nanny.

According to the outlet, PK wants the assistant to answer questions about Dorit’s interactions with their children and what the assistant has personally observed. The nanny could also be asked about her observations of the family’s interactions.

Those plans are part of the ongoing legal proceedings, and the proposed testimony has not yet taken place.

Financial matters have also been a point of disagreement throughout the divorce, with Dorit and PK presenting differing accounts of household expenses and financial responsibilities.

The former couple married in March 2015 and announced their separation in May 2024 after nine years of marriage. Dorit officially filed for divorce in April 2025.

Their relationship and eventual separation have been familiar topics for viewers of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” where Dorit has spoken openly about navigating significant changes in her personal life.

While Wednesday’s agreement doesn’t mark the end of their divorce, it does represent meaningful progress.

With additional court dates already scheduled, Dorit and PK now have an opportunity to work through their remaining differences and establish a path forward for their family.