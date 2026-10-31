Rihanna Names Top 2 ‘Real Housewives’ With the Best Makeup

Rihanna has spoken! She said if she had to entrust her face to any of the ladies’ glam squads in the “Real Housewives” franchise, she’d go with the team of “RHOA” star Porsha Williams or “RHOSLC” star Lisa Barlow.

“I was watching the ‘Ultimate Girls Trip,’ the most recent one, and Porsha’s makeup looked so flawless at all times, but I also love Lisa Barlow’s. I just love her love for makeup, and her trust in her makeup team,” the “Talk That Talk” singer explained. The question was asked of her by the Cut at a Fenty Beauty event.

Rih continued, “I love how she does like glam, mixed with incredible skin and bronze, and everything looks like cream products.”

The popstar simply couldn’t seem to choose a winner between what she described as Porsha’s “super beat, glam down mattified look,” and Lisa Barlow’s look that accentuates “skin and dewiness.” She declared, “I love both.”

The Fenty Founder Shared the Key to Shrinking Pores With InStyle in 2024

In a 2024 InStyle interview, Rihanna talked tips and her recent skincare drops. She emphasized the importance of tight pores, saying, “If your pores are tight, you’ll get a smooth canvas for makeup; if you’re going makeup-free, you’ll look fresh and photo-ready.” Her secret for achieving this is a 3-step process: cleanser, toner, then moisturizer. When working with exfoliators, she warns, “Gently exfoliate, and never be too harsh with your skin.”

On her love for glam, she told mag, “One of the things I love most about the beauty world and the beauty community is that it’s a space where everyone can—and should—be able to get involved.”

She also spilled intel on one her brand’s star ingredients, the Barbados cherry. In 2022, Forbes called the fruit “the most potent cherry in the world” and hyped its incredible store of Vitamin C.

Rih explained, “Barbados Cherry is not only an homage to my hometown, but it actually has 10 times more vitamin C in it than orange! So, it’s great for brightening and delivering antioxidants.”

The ingredient is in several Fenty Skin products including the Fat Water serum and the Remove-It-All cleanser.

Rihanna Has Shouted Out More Housewives in the Past

Porsha and Lisa are not the only ladies who have gotten shoutouts from the superstar. Back in 2024, she told Elle during red carpet interviews at a Puma launch, “Heather Dubrow is so chic while being a mom. Just love the way that she just allows her kids to be who they are. And that’s really inspiring to me.”

Rihanna, a mom to three herself, also praised Teresa’s parenting, declaring the Jersey diva “does not play about her kids.”

In December 2023, the 38-year-old struck a pose with “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards and her three daughters.

Kyle told SiriusXM the chance meeting took place when she stopped at a store where she’s a regular while Rihanna happened to be having a private shopping session, and the pop star excitedly chatted with her for around an hour.