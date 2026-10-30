RHONJ Season 15 Trailer Release Date Emerges Ahead of Bravo’s Highly Anticipated Comeback

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is preparing to return after more than two years off the air, and fans may soon get their first look at season 15.

According to insider information shared with Bravo and Cocktails, Bravo plans to release the season 15 trailer on Tuesday, November 3. The outlet also reported that the new season will premiere on Thursday, December 3.

Bravo previously announced the show’s December return on October 21, confirming that Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania would return alongside five new Housewives.

The upcoming season follows a lengthy production hiatus and a major cast overhaul after disagreements among the season 14 cast.

RHONJ Season 15 Brings Back Three Familiar Housewives With Five New Cast Members

Giudice, Gorga and Catania are the only full-time Housewives returning from season 14.

Bravo has added Malvina Blloshmi, Xio Cammarota, Juliette Collazo, Deeba Patel and Natia Rufolo to the season 15 cast. Vanessa Barrera will appear as a friend of the Housewives.

In its October 21 announcement, Bravo described the new season as a fresh start for the franchise.

“Longtime friendships, strong sisterhoods, and unexpected twists set the stage for a fresh take on Jersey life,” the network said.

The five newcomers bring several existing relationships into the group, including sisters Cammarota and Collazo, who are working through their own disagreements.

Cammarota previously worked with her sister at Artist Makeup Academy but is launching a marketing firm. Collazo owns the beauty business and is balancing her career with raising two children.

Blloshmi, who moved to New Jersey from Albania as a teenager, co-owns the cocktail mixer company Dirty Pelican with her fiancé, Bryan. The couple also shares a young son, Leo.

Patel previously worked as a dance teacher and choreographer for Bollywood stars. She now lives in Alpine with her husband, Majid, and their family operates gas stations, convenience stores and laundromats.

Rufolo owns a chain of med spas and is raising two children with her husband, Tommy. Her relationship with her mother, Tamara, will be among her storylines.

Barrera, a friend of Patel’s, is active in her Alpine community and serves as PTA president.

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Return After Reconciling Their Family Feud

Giudice and Gorga are entering season 15 on different terms following years of conflict between the sisters-in-law.

The two reconciled in 2025, and their renewed relationship will be part of the upcoming season.

According to Bravo’s official cast biographies, Giudice is focusing on her family and maintaining peace with Gorga and her brother, Joe Gorga. She is also addressing how events from her past have affected her four daughters as they enter adulthood.

Gorga is preparing for her children to become more independent while expanding her Let’s Sprinkle cookie business. Her marriage to Joe and her efforts to maintain her relationship with Giudice will also feature in the season.

Bravo gave viewers an early look at the sisters-in-law’s new dynamic during Fan Fest on October 24.

In the preview, Giudice and Gorga attend a lingerie party with their castmates, where Gorga admits she has never tried an oyster.

Giudice offers advice before the two eat oysters together and toast their renewed sisterhood.

Catania addressed the reconciliation during a Bravo Fan Fest panel, acknowledging that the sisters-in-law still have disagreements.

“They get in a little tiff here and there because that’s normal, right?” Catania said.

“It’s different. There are different girls; I know you’re all going to love them. And it was a fun season, but it had enough of everything,” she added. “They have their drama, too. Women have drama. They brought it.”