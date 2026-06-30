Teresa Giudice’s ‘Queen Energy’ Instagram Post Has Fans Talking

Teresa Giudice‘s recent social media post has fans buzzing over her statement about having “queen energy.”

The RHONJ star shared a photo looking glam as she attended a party hosted by one of the newest additions to the reality television series. She looked glam and gorgeous for Deeba Patel’s .

RHONJ Fans Had a Lot to Say About Teresa Giudice’s Post

The reality television star shared an image where she was dressed in an elegant Lehenga Choli. The three-piece outfit consists of a flared, floor-length skirt (lehenga), a fitted, cropped blouse (choli), and a matching long scarf (dupatta).

The lavender gown featured gold accents. Giudice kept her jewelry simple and her hair up to complete the look.

She captioned the image, “Who knew this Jersey girl had a Bollywood side? What a beautiful night!”

“New culture, same queen energy,” Giudice concluded.

Fans were quick to respond to the post. Followers didn’t hesitate to share their admiration in the comments.

“Love this vibe, yessss,” wrote one follower. A second posted, “Love love you in our Indian couture fashions!!!”

“Absolutely stunning,” exclaimed a third social media user. “Such a queen of Jersey totally obsessed,” penned a fourth Instagram follower.

What Can Fans Expect From RHONJ Season 15?

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At NBCUniversal’s Upfronts presentation in NYC on Monday, May 11, Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania shared their thoughts about the new season. It’s the first time the women have worked together on set in over two years.

“I mean, I’m pretty excited,” Gorga said in an Instagram Story. “Lots of new girls, right?”

“A lot of new girls. So when you’ve not done it for so long, it’s kind of different. And then we have to see how the new girls are. You never know,” Catania explained.

Gorga told Us Weekly, “I mean, I’m excited. I’m actually happy about all the change, everything that’s new. I’m going to miss the girls, especially the ones who aren’t coming back.”

“But, I love a little freshening up,” she continued. “We’ve done this before. We’ve been on this show for 15 years, so we’ve been through a lot of different people, and I’m excited about this crew.”

Dolores Catania Will ‘Miss’ Her Former RHONJ Castmates

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In an interview with PEOPLE Magazine, Dolores Catania admitted that while she understands the new direction the series is taking, she will “miss” her former castmates.

“We’re back. We are back,” Catania declared. “There’s a change. We’ve been with the same girls for so long. I will miss the girls who aren’t coming back. I’m from New Jersey. We don’t like change, right?”

“But I’m embracing everybody, and I’m looking forward to starting again,” she continues. “It becomes a part of your life, so I’m ready to go back. I miss it. You probably know as much as I do, because we don’t have anything solid yet except for the fact that we’re coming back. Which, hey, I’ll take it.”

There has not yet been an airdate for the newest season of RHONJ. The series’ stars are currently filming.