‘The Golden Life’ Star Kelly Bensimon Says She’s Getting Her ‘Mojo Back’ After Date With Olympian

Kelly Bensimon is embracing a new chapter in her love life, and a date with an Olympian might be exactly what she needed.

During the second episode of E!’s “The Golden Life,” the former “Real Housewives of New York City” star explored romance in Palm Beach by arranging a horseback riding date with Nick, a former Olympic snowboarder she met through the dating app Raya.

The outing gave Bensimon an opportunity to combine her love of horses with her excitement about meeting someone new.

“Nick is so much fun and I feel like I’m getting my mojo back,” Bensimon said during the episode, which E! Entertainment released on YouTube.

Kelly Bensimon Goes Horseback Riding With an Olympian

Bensimon introduced Nick while discussing her dating life with a friend before their first meeting.

The reality star explained that she connected with him through Raya and had communicated with him through direct messages and text messages.

“I watched his TikToks and his Instagrams and he’s super cute,” Bensimon said.

Although she expressed excitement about meeting Nick, Bensimon admitted that first dates still make her nervous.

She decided to plan an activity she already enjoyed, taking Nick horseback riding in Palm Beach.

The date quickly became a playful experience as Bensimon introduced him to the horses and prepared for their ride.

However, Nick wasn’t the only man who caught her attention.

Bensimon also found herself attracted to Juan, a man she encountered at the stables.

“I am single and ready to mingle,” she declared.

The unexpected addition brought more excitement to the outing, with Bensimon joking about spending time with two attractive men.

“This is how I’m living my golden life,” she said.

‘The Golden Life’ Star Opens Up About Finding Love Again

Beyond the lighthearted moments, Bensimon reflected on her previous relationships and why she wants to enjoy dating again.

She explained that she met her former husband when she was 19 and has experienced challenges throughout her years as a single woman.

After spending approximately 15 years single, Bensimon said she wants to prioritize enjoyment and new experiences.

“I’ve just been through so much that I just need fun,” she shared.

The reality star also acknowledged that she has experienced both positive and difficult moments in her dating life.

Rather than allowing those experiences to discourage her, Bensimon appeared enthusiastic about exploring new possibilities.

Her date with Nick offered an opportunity to approach romance with humor and confidence.

Getty Countess Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley and Kelly Killoren Bensimon

By the end of the horseback riding outing, Bensimon appeared pleased with how everything unfolded.

She described Nick as fun and expressed interest in spending more time with him.

“I definitely want to see Nick again,” she said.

Then, with a laugh, she added, “And Juan again.”

Later in the episode, Bensimon discussed her dating adventures with Sonja Morgan, who shared her enthusiasm for enjoying life after divorce.

Bensimon explained that she appreciated having someone who understood her desire to explore relationships without judgment.

As “The Golden Life” continues, Bensimon’s Palm Beach dating experiences offer a look at her growing confidence and willingness to embrace new romantic opportunities.