Kyle Richards’ Daughter Shares New Baby Bump Photos as She Enters Final Weeks of Surprise Pregnancy

Farrah Aldjufrie, the eldest daughter of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards, is savoring the final weeks of her pregnancy.

Days before her 38th birthday, which is on Halloween, The Agency real estate broker shared a new post to Instagram to give fans a baby bump update as she heads into the final stretch of her third trimester.

Farrah, 37, made her surprise pregnancy announcement in July, revealing to fans that she would welcome her first child in late November 2026. She later shared that she and her boyfriend Zach Goldsmith are expecting a baby boy later this fall.

Farrah Aldjufrie Said She Will Miss Being Pregnant

Farrah’s new Instagram post featured a slideshow of photos showing her third trimester bump. In one photo, she posed on the beach by the Wymara Villas wellness retreat located in Turtle Tail in the Turks & Caicos Islands, her growing belly fully exposed in a blue and white gingham bikini. In other photos, she posed by the pool, and in another she shared a full shot as she cradled her baby bump.

“I’ll be forever in awe of what my body did during this time,” Farrah captioned the post, adding, “Also I think I’m actually going to miss this ‘bump’!!! I feel like I didn’t document it quite enough as I should have.”

In the comments section, grandmother-to-be Richards wrote, “So beautiful ❤️❤️❤️.”

Farrah Aldjufrie Is in a Happy Relationship With Her Baby’s Father

When Farrah initially shared her pregnancy news, she posed solo holding sonogram photos and did not name the father of her child. It wasn’t until her gender reveal weeks later that she shared that Goldsmith was her boyfriend and her baby’s father.

In a video shared to TikTok on Aug. 23, Farrah announced, “@Zach Goldsmith and I are having a…” before revealing the baby is a boy.

Goldsmith was a cast member on the Netflix reality series “Buying Beverly Hills” alongside Farrah and her stepfather Mauricio Umansky and sister Alexia Umansky, so he has been associated with the family for a long time.

Speaking with Page Six in September, Richards confirmed that her daughter and Goldsmith are officially “together” and “happy” as they prepare for the arrival of their son later this year. Richards is also happy to welcome another man into her family.

“I adore Zach,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star said of her daughter’s partner. “I’ve always loved Zach from the very moment I met him. He makes me laugh, and he’s a bright light in every room. It’s going to so amazing to have him be an official part of our family.”

Richards also told People magazine that she’s “beyond thrilled” and “excited” to meet her first grandchild.

“I just feel so blessed that I’m getting to experience something like that,” the Bravo TV personality said. “I know that that is such a blessing and I just can’t believe that that time is here in my life.”