Larsa Pippen Reveals What Really Led to Her Split From Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen is finally sharing a more complete picture of why her relationship with Marcus Jordan ended, including the moment she realized she needed to walk away.

More than two years after their breakup, the “Real Housewives of Miami” star is opening up about the relationship in a deeply personal essay, revealing that their split wasn’t the result of one explosive argument. Instead, Pippen says she gradually came to understand that the life she wanted was no longer compatible with the one they were living together.

She also shared a surprising detail about how she ended things: She arranged for Jordan’s belongings to be removed from her homes while she was away filming another reality show.

Larsa Pippen Reveals Why She Ended Her Relationship With Marcus Jordan

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In a new Substack essay titled “Why I Dated Marcus Jordan,” Pippen reflected on a romance that attracted considerable attention from the beginning.

Their relationship became a frequent topic of conversation, largely because of their connection to two of basketball’s most recognizable names. Pippen was previously married to Scottie Pippen, while Jordan is the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan.

But Pippen explained that her attraction to Marcus had little to do with his famous last name.

The two met at a Nike party approximately three years before they began dating. They stayed in touch through social media, and Pippen initially viewed their relationship as a friendship.

When they eventually became romantically involved, she said their shared understanding of life around professional basketball made the connection feel natural.

“I didn’t know Marcus growing up,” Pippen wrote, explaining that they understood many of the same experiences despite coming from different backgrounds.

That familiarity, however, wasn’t enough to sustain their relationship.

Pippen said things changed when the excitement of dating gave way to the realities of building a life together.

“Every relationship gets to the point where the fun has to hold up next to real life,” she wrote.

According to Pippen, she eventually discovered aspects of Jordan’s lifestyle that she could no longer accept.

“Ours got there, and I found out he had some vices that I couldn’t handle,” she continued.

Pippen did not specify what those vices were in the excerpts of her essay shared publicly.

Rather than detailing a particular incident, she explained that the realization forced her to consider whether staying together was the right decision.

“I knew I couldn’t survive that lifestyle. It was just a matter of time before something bad happened. So I ended it.”

Larsa Pippen Shares How She Quietly Ended Things With Marcus Jordan

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Perhaps the most unexpected revelation concerned how Pippen handled the actual breakup.

The reality star said she wanted Jordan to move out, so she asked her agent to find another television project that would take her away from home.

That opportunity came when she signed on to film “House of Villains” in Los Angeles.

While Pippen was away, she arranged for Jordan’s belongings to be packed up and sent to him.

“I spent two weeks shooting in LA. By the time I came back, my mind was clearer, and my heart was stronger,” she wrote.

For Pippen, the distance gave her the clarity she needed to follow through with her decision.

“It wasn’t dramatic. It was a decision. Sometimes the strongest thing you can do is quietly close the door.”

The couple’s on-again, off-again relationship ended in 2024, after they had spent much of their romance in the public eye.

Now, Pippen says she can look back on that chapter without wishing it had never happened.

“You can really care about someone and still know they’re not good for your life. Both things can be true,” she wrote.

Her biggest takeaway appears to be that a relationship doesn’t have to end in a spectacular confrontation for someone to recognize that it’s time to leave.

“I don’t regret it,” Pippen concluded. “I had fun, I learned a lot, and I walked away knowing myself better. That’s a win.”