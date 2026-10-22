Gorgeous Hadid Sister Faced 2 Victoria’s Secret Rejections Before Runway Glory

Now that Gigi Hadid has become an expected staple of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show along with her sister Bella, it’s hard to believe the beauty was previously rejected twice before achieving her dream assignment.

Yolanda Said Gigi Was Not ‘Handed’ Her Spot

Back in 2015, Gigi’s first year walking in the show, her mother Yolanda revealed to the Daily Mail that the star was previously turned down two separate times.

The outlet quoted her as saying, “She has worked really hard; this didn’t just fall into her lap. She’s missed it twice, this was her third try and she pulled it off and got a spot that millions and millions of beautiful women deserve as much as she does. That’s a part of the game though.”

The timeline means Gigi started auditioning at age 18, and succeeded in nabbing a spot in the lineup by 20. “I keep crying every time I see it, because her reaction was just so sweet,” the former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star said about watching Gigi’s audition tape when she finally got her wish.

The supportive mom called it “one of the highlight’s of a mother’s life” and also revealed the important reminder she gave her daughter: “My advice was just for her to be herself and to enjoy the moment because it will never return.”

Gigi’s younger sister Bella was also turned down, but only once. She did not make the final cut in 2015 despite auditioning alongside Gigi, but was chosen the next year.

The 2015 casting process was overseen by casting director John Pfeiffer, and hopefuls had to be submitted through their agencies. He revealed around 500 models were submitted that year, which he was tasked with whittling down to less than 50.

Back then, models were all required to fit a classic fashion runway model look, but the show has since shifted to include more niches and body diversity.

Another recent change to the show is that musical performers are now outfitted with wings, an honor which was previously reserved for models who had “earned” their wings by officially becoming contracted “Angels” for the brand.

Gigi Hadid Recently Celebrated Her Daughter’s 6th Birthday

Gigi Hadid became a mom in 2020 when she welcomed her daughter Khai with her former boyfriend Zayn Malik of One Direction. The pair split permanently in 2021 after several years of an off-on relationship.

On September 27, Gigi celebrated the little girl turning 6 and heartwarmingly wrote that celebrating Khai is “such a gift.” She continued the message, “My mirror, my muse, the most fulfilling love. Couldn’t have imagined you in my wildest dreams! Curios, creative, loving, spunky, Frog whisperer, cart-wheeler, tree-climber, worm-digger, self-styler, reader, performer, sweets-enthusiast, animal-lover !!!!!! I am so proud and lucky to be your mama.”

Gigi is now in a relationship with “The Hangover” star Bradley Cooper, and the pair is said to have quietly gotten married, according to recent reports. Celebrity blogger Rob Shuter says he was exclusively told by a source that the rings the two have been sporting are official, and that the couple “quietly got married and made a very deliberate decision not to announce it publicly.”