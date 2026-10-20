Teddi Mellencamp Addresses How Treatment is Affecting Her Relationships: ‘I’m Really Sorry’

Teddi Mellencamp took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, October 18 to apologize for the way her cancer battle and grueling treatments and other parts of her frenzied schedule have sidelined her from replying to messages from her loved ones.

She took the moment to address how being diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic melanoma in the spring of 2025 has turned her world upside down and forced her to slow down and change her habits.

Teddi Explained Why She Can’t Reply to Texts

Teddi wrote on the screen of her video, “I either respond immediately or never. It’s not you, it’s me. Pre-cancer me couldn’t have left one message not handled. In treatment me/post tumor me, not so much…”

The former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star spoke from her heart in the video clip to say, “If you are one of the 196 text messages I haven’t responded to over the last four days, I’m really sorry. It’s been a week.”

Explaining what caused her to need a time out from staying on top of all the communications, she said listed immunotherapy, podcasts, traveling for a horseshoe, and undergoing an eyelid lift as some of the many things that have kept her tied up.

The 45-year-old admitted, “I don’t know if I’m ever gonna be able to respond them,” but promised all her contacts, “Just know I love you. Know that I wanna be responding. I just can’t.” Teddi then threw in the fact that she was turning in for a super early bedtime, laughing, “It’s 6:47 and I need to go to bed. Night night.”

Teddi Mellencamp Recently Spoke Out About Getting an Eyelid Lift

An upper eyelid lift, also known as an upper blepharoplasty, is a procedure taking Hollywood by storm, and Teddi shared the fact the recently got in on the trendy procedure.

Last week she shared an Instagram video showing her before and after. When the video drew a bit of skepticism from critics who told Teddi she should focus on healing from cancer instead of “vanity,” a kindhearted fan stepped in to defend Teddi’s right to do whatever it takes to feel beautiful.

They wrote, “Can’t people just be happy for her. Doing something that makes her feel good about herself. Especially after everything she has gone through. Good for you Teddi. Can’t wait to see the full results.”

Teddi’s surgeon, Dr. Sarmela Sunder, made a post of her sharing the before and after from when Teddi had a lower face and neck lift a few years ago.

The surgeon explained, “Her case is a perfect example of why having surgery when you start noticing changes in skin laxity can lead to natural looking and longer lasting results.” She also said despite Teddi’s weight fluctuations from her medications, her beautiful results have been maintained “for the most part.”

The doctor sweetly added, “I’m so happy to see her thriving and embracing the strength to pursue the things that make her feel like herself. A strong, beautiful individual inside and out.”