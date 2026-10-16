Kelly Bensimon Makes Her Feelings Clear About Bethenny Frankel Joining ‘The Golden Life’

Kelly Bensimon may be starting a new chapter with some of her former “Real Housewives of New York City” castmates, but there’s one familiar face she’s not eager to welcome back.

With E!’s “The Golden Life” set to premiere Oct. 20, Bensimon and her fellow cast members are making the rounds to promote their new reality series. Naturally, the conversation has turned to whether other RHONY favorites might eventually join them.

And when Bethenny Frankel’s name came up, Bensimon didn’t hesitate to share her opinion.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Page Six Radio with Danny Murphy and Evan Real, Bensimon made it clear that she wasn’t interested in having Frankel participate. What made the exchange even more interesting, however, was that some of the other women felt differently.

Kelly Bensimon Has Strong Feelings About a Bethenny Frankel Reunion

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Frankel has been teasing the possibility of joining “The Golden Life” on TikTok, prompting questions about whether the former RHONY star could make an appearance.

When Murphy brought up those comments, Bensimon immediately dismissed the idea.

“No, no, no. She’s not invited. No, no. We can’t do that,” she said.

Asked to explain her reaction, Bensimon offered a pointed assessment of her former castmate.

“No, no. She’s too performative,” she said.

Bensimon continued, “She’s not like a real reality star. She’s just very sensationalistic, and like, I don’t want to be on a show where someone is sensationalist.”

The comments are particularly notable given the women’s history.

Bensimon and Frankel shared some famously uncomfortable moments during their time on RHONY, most memorably during the Season 3 trip to St. John that became known to viewers as “Scary Island.”

Their relationship was a major storyline during that era of the show, and Bensimon’s latest remarks suggest she isn’t especially interested in revisiting that dynamic on her new series.

But her fellow cast members weren’t entirely on the same page.

Ramona Singer Reveals She Already Invited Bethenny Frankel

While Bensimon was firmly against the idea, Dorinda Medley had a different reaction.

“I’d love for her to come back,” Medley said.

Ramona Singer then revealed that she’d gone a step further than simply expressing interest.

“Well, I invited her to come on, just so you know, as a guest,” Singer told the group.

Singer, who said she remains friends with Frankel, also suggested that scheduling could be an obstacle.

“I’m friends with Bethenny. Number one, she’s too busy to come,” she explained.

Sonja Morgan similarly maintained that Frankel wasn’t interested in participating.

Bensimon, meanwhile, didn’t try to stop the others from extending an invitation, even if she wasn’t enthusiastic about the prospect herself.

“That’s nice of you. You guys can do that. Go forth and prosper,” she responded.

Singer also speculated that Frankel might expect compensation for appearing, although Frankel herself did not confirm that position in the interview.

The exchange revealed an interesting difference of opinion among the five women before their new series has even premiered.

“The Golden Life” reunites Bensimon, Singer, Morgan, Medley and Luann de Lesseps as they begin another chapter together in Palm Beach, Florida.

For longtime RHONY viewers, the show’s appeal lies partly in seeing familiar friendships and personalities back on television after the original New York cast went their separate ways.

Whether Frankel will eventually become part of that reunion remains uncertain. Singer says she’s already offered an invitation, Medley would welcome her, and Morgan doesn’t believe she’s interested.

Bensimon, however, has made her preference unmistakably clear.

“The Golden Life” premieres Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 10 p.m. ET on E!.