‘RHONY’ Daisy Toye Reveals What She Wants to Prove at Her First Reunion

“The Real Housewives of New York City” newcomer Daisy Toye is preparing for her first reunion with a clear goal in mind: showing viewers that she values her friendships.

During the October 13 “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” After Show, Toye opened up about what she hopes to address when the cast reunites to discuss the season.

The reality star explained that she wants to clarify how her intentions have been portrayed, particularly when it comes to her relationships with the other women.

Toye appeared alongside “Southern Charm” star Craig Conover, with both Bravo personalities answering questions from viewers about their respective shows.

Daisy Toye Wants to Show Her Friendship Side at the ‘RHONY’ Reunion

During the After Show, a virtual caller from Long Island asked Toye what she most wanted to clear up at her first reunion.

The question gave Toye an opportunity to address how she believes viewers have interpreted her actions throughout the season.

“That I’m a good friend,” Toye responded.

She explained that demonstrating her loyalty and intentions is especially important to her as she prepares to revisit the season with her castmates.

“I really think that that we need to focus on that because there’s a lot of chitter chatter of me being a hater,” Toye said.

The “RHONY” newcomer maintained that her actions come from a place of friendship, even if she believes that perspective has not always come across on television.

“I’m just a good friend and I don’t think it’s really shown that way,” she added.

Cohen followed up by asking whether Toye planned to make that point herself during the reunion.

Toye confirmed that she intended to do so.

Her response suggested that she sees the upcoming reunion as an opportunity to explain her perspective directly.

Bravo Daisy Toye

The ‘RHONY’ Newcomer Prepares for Her First Reunion

For Toye, the reunion will provide another opportunity to reflect on her experience joining the Bravo franchise.

Throughout a season, viewers follow the relationships, conversations and decisions that shape each cast member’s experience.

A reunion gives the women a chance to revisit those moments together and explain how they understood situations as they unfolded.

Toye’s comments indicate that she wants the discussion to focus on her intentions as a friend rather than simply revisiting disagreements.

While she did not identify a specific castmate or incident she plans to address, she made clear that the subject of friendship will be important to her.

The After Show did not provide additional details about when the reunion will air.

Craig Conover Also Discusses His Bravo Friendships

Toye was not the only Bravo star discussing relationships during the October 13 After Show.

Conover answered a viewer’s question about whether there was anyone from “Southern Charm” he would hesitate to work with professionally.

He praised the entrepreneurial efforts of his castmates, including Venita Aspen and Madison LeCroy.

Conover also explained that he and Shep Rose have a close friendship but different professional interests.

Although the two care about each other, Conover said they have not found a business opportunity that suits them both.

The conversation highlighted how Bravo cast members navigate friendships both on television and beyond filming.

For Toye, the next opportunity to discuss those relationships will come when she sits down with her “RHONY” castmates for her first reunion.