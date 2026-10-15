RHOSLC Star Whitney Rose Breaks Her Silence on Filing for Divorce – ‘I Gave It My All’

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Whitney Rose is opening up about her decision to file for divorce from her husband of nearly 17 years, Justin Rose. This comes after the RHOSLC fan favorite broke her silence on their separation ahead of the show’s seventh season premiere.

Whitney Rose Confirms She Was the One to File For Divorce

Getty Whitney Rose, Justin Rose

The mom of two appeared on SiriusXM’s Page Six Radio on October 15. During the interview, the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star was asked how she felt after filing for divorce from Justin, specifically, whether she felt “good” about it.

“Yeah, I mean, I’m the one who filed,” she began. The Bravo personality then said the issues in her marriage would “play out this season” before adding, “It took me a long time to get here.”

“I definitely wanted it to work [and] I can sit here and say I gave it my all. I tried everything, and it’s one of those things. It’s very sad and hard, like, I am glowing because I’m finding happiness and peace; I have peace in my heart. Through all the chaos.”

After that, Whitney said she “loves” Justin and her family, then added that she and her estranged husband are “still focused on the kids.” “But yeah, I gave it my all. I wanted it to work,” she added. The hosts then added that it’s important for people to “choose” themselves.

This then led Whitney to mention her roots, saying, “I still have that Mormon programming. We don’t get divorced. Like, you don’t do that to your family.” She then noted that she grew up a child of divorce, saying she had a “childhood that was hard,” before adding, “So, I did not want to do this to my kids.”

However, she later realized that her situation required a divorce to do what was best for everyone involved.

The RHOSLC Star Says Her Kids Thanked Her When She Informed Them Of The Separation

Later in the interview, Whitney stated that amid the divorce from Justin, her focus is on “business and kids.” This led the host to ask how their children had reacted to the news of their separation and subsequent divorce filing. Notably, she shared that she’d put the conversation off for some time.

“I pushed off doing it and having the conversation with them for so long. I think me choosing to leave the home, like separating and nesting, we put that off for so long because I was so scared to tell the kids,” she said.

According to the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star, “But once I told the kids, they were like, ‘Thank you.’ They were like, ‘We want you happy. We want Dad happy. We want you happy.'”