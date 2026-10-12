Teresa Giudice Teases New Era of RHONJ Season 15 Amid Cast Shake-Up -Exclusive

Teresa Giudice was one of several Bravo stars who came out to celebrate Mohegan Sun’s 30th birthday celebration on Saturday, October 10, where she also spoke exclusively to EntertainmentNow about the upcoming and highly anticipated season 15 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

As fans already know, the new season will see the return of Giudice, Melissa Gorga, and Dolores Catania, alongside a group of fresh faces, giving fans an exciting new dynamic to look forward to after an extensive pause in the series due to major cast tension. After nearly two years off the air, there’s a new chapter to look forward to for both fans and the women alike, with Giudice sharing a small glimpse into what fans can expect.

Teresa Giudice Shares What Fans Can Expect From RHONJ Season 15

Getty Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga attend the “Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea Awards” at Edison Ballroom on October 06, 2026 in New York City.

Teresa Giudice hit the red carpet to celebrate Mohegan Sun’s 30th birthday, where she spoke with EntertainmentNow about the new season 15 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” The upcoming season represents a significant reset for the Bravo series following a nearly two-year hiatus, and while Giduice couldn’t reveal too much, she offered a small tease about the season’s themes.

“Real friendships, love, love, love, and real,” Giudice said when asked to describe the new season.

When EntertainmentNow asked whether the new women joining the show could be a big part of what makes season 15 different, Giudice stopped short of confirming the theory bit did hint that the newcomers play a role in what makes the season so good.

“I couldn’t say,” she responded, before pointing to the “new cast members.”

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Giudice looked stunning as she graced the red carpet, wearing a sparkly gold dress that featured a sexy slit on one side. She posed on the carpet alongside other Bravo stars who came out to celebrate the milestone birthday, including “The Real Housewives of New York City” alum Dorinda Medley, and was accompanied by her husband, Luis Ruelas, who also posed for photos alongside the star.

Bravo Has Still Not Announced the Official RHONJ Season 15 Lineup

Getty Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice attend Rivals at the Game, Casamigos at the Bar – FIFA World Cup™ 2026 Suite at New York New Jersey Stadium on June 22, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

It’s understandable why Giudice was tight-lipped about the upcoming season of RHONJ, as Bravo has yet to announce the full cast lineup. So far, fans know that she will return alongside Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania, with additional cast members expected to join the series.

Like Giudice’s comment to EntertainmentNow earlier about the new season offering “real friendships,” Gorga shared with Us Weekly in August that the “new girls fit right in,” adding, “It was strange at first because I didn’t know how this was gonna go. I was actually curious myself, [but] they fit right in. It’s, like, they’re part of the family instantly. It was insane.”

The season will also be a fresh chapter for Giudice and Gorga as they come into the season having mended their fractured relationship.

With Mohegan Sun celebrating a major milestone and Giudice having starred in “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” EntertainmentNow also asked her to imagine planning the ultimate girls’ getaway at the resort. If she could bring three “Real Housewives” stars from any franchise along for the trip, who would make her guest list?

“Sonja [Morgan], because Sonja makes me pee in my pants. She’s so funny. I would even say Siggy [Flicker]. I like people who make me laugh, so I would bring her back. And Jacqueline [Laurita],” she shared.