“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams announced on Tuesday, November 24 that she’s engaged to her girlfriend Sway The Pro.

Porsha shared a super romantic video on Instagram in which she sweetly kisses Sway and shows off her ring. In the caption, the 45-year-old wrote, “I said YES💍 – Engaged 11/21/26 ❤️

I love you forever @sway_thepro.”

Fans and friends immediately flooded the comment section with supportive messages. Porsha’s former castmate Cynthia Bailey, who was on the show with her for around 11 years, wrote, “Congratulations!!!💍Wishing you both love, peace & happiness. You are both so deserving!❤️”

Newer associate Drew Sidora, who joined the cast in 2020, wrote that she’s “beyond happy” for the pair and told them, “You deserve every bit of the love, happiness, and joy that comes with this special moment. Wishing you both a lifetime of laughter, unforgettable memories, continued growth, and endless blessings.”

Kandi Burruss shared a simple, “Congratulations!🎉” while Phaedra Parks excitedly called Porsha by her nickname “FRICK,” which originated from the days when she and Porsha began referring to themselves as “Frick and Frack,” and told her friend, “I knew forever was inevitable for y’all! The way you love each other is unmatched!”

A fan humorously called the socialite “Porsha “Keep a ring” Williams! making light of her three previous engagements, two of which ended in marriage.

When Did Porsha Start Dating Sway?

Porsha started dating Sway, an entrepreneur who mentors clients on how to run a successful barber shop, in the late summer of 2025. The engagement news comes a few weeks after Porsha prophetically called the 44-year-old “the one” in a cuddly set of date night photos.

Porsha Shares 1 Daughter With Her Former Fiancé Dennis McKinley

Porsha shared a recent pair of snaps with her adorable 7-year-old daughter Pilar, calling the little girl “my mini me.” She welcomed her daughter with her former fiancé Dennis McKinley, who was a major part of her “RHOA” storyline during the show’s 11th and 12th seasons when Porsha got pregnant, and then cheating rumors involving Dennis exploded soon after her daughter’s birth. The pair returned to the show in season 16, where more twists with the two continued to unfold.

In season 17, Dennis dramatically brought Porsha’s engagement ring to her house and admitted he’d been clinging to hopes of rekindling their romance, but she shot him down.

However, she has said they are on good coparenting terms. People says she told them about her daughter Pilar, “She is the reason why I do everything. And for me, whenever I go out there in the world, I try to represent for her and be the best mom out there.”

Porsha’s reality TV journey has seen her love life on a lot of highs and lows. When she first joined “RHOA” in season 5, she was newly married to former NFL player Kordell Stewart, but the pair split soon after.

She was also briefly married to Simon Guobadia, the ex-husband of her friend Falynn Pina, for 15 months between 2024 and 2025.

Now with Sway, Porsha seems to have finally found her happily ever after.