Melissa Gorga revealed that “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” will be a lot lighter than the previous season of the Bravo reality show that filmed three years ago.

During a panel at Bravo Fan Fest, the Bravo TV veteran said the cast shakeup, which resulted in the addition of six newcomers, greatly changed the dynamic of the show.

“We are an extremely funny cast,’ she shared, per Bravo Insider. “We were laughing, like piss laughing the whole entire time. It’s actually a really, really funny season.”

“I feel like these new girls are coming in hot,” Gorga added. “It’s a very funny, funny season. It’s emotional.”

In addition to Gorga, the 15th season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” will feature returning stars Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania. The newcomers are Xio Cammarota, Juliette Collazo, Natia Rufolo, Deeba Patel, Malvina Blloshmi and “friend” of the cast Vanessa Barrera.

Melissa Gorga Said a Lot Has Changed Since RHONJ Season 14

Bravo

A lot has changed in the three years since RHONJ last filmed. Last time, Gorga and Giudice were estranged, with seemingly no possibility of a reconciliation. In addition, Gorga’s eldest child, Antonia, was just starting college at the University of Delaware and now has her college graduation just around the corner.

“It’s been three years, so I feel like my kids have changed a lot in 3 years,” Gorga told Bravo Insider. “In teenage years, three years is like they look like a different person each year. So, it’s kind of crazy we dropped Antonia off on the last season to college and now she’s finishing her last year of college, which is kind of crazy. I think just showing how the family has evolved and how it was like time for us all to make amends and just figure it out… Put on our big girl panties and stop fighting over ridiculous things.”

Melissa Gorga Did Not Want to Return to a ‘Toxic’ RHONJ Show

Bravo RHONJ Season 15 cast.

Gorga and Giudice reconciled their family feud late last year, which opened the door for them both to return to RHONJ for the long overdue Season 15.

Gorga previously shared that she had no interest in returning to a toxic RHONJ show after Season 14 left the cast divided.

In August 2024, Gorga told “Two T’s In a Pod” she couldn’t see herself working with Giudice again.

“If Bravo decides to go that route, kind of the darker whatever it is route, then I need to say, ‘That is not a show that I want to be on anyway,’ which it truly isn’t,” she said at the time. “I do not want to be on that toxic [expletive], so as long as she is there and that whole thing would come back, I wouldn’t find it as a loss.”

Gorga later clarified her remarks, telling the “No Filter With Zack Peter” podcast, “I had said like, ‘I don’t want to come back to the toxic ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ and what that was. It was getting really dark and something that I wasn’t proud to even be on. I feel like that part of the show I grew out of, almost. I feel like what I was trying to say was that I want to be on ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey,’ but I want it to be a ‘Housewives’ show.”

The 15th season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” premieres Tuesday, January 19 on Bravo.