Sometimes, the smallest details make the sweetest photos.

Just over a week after welcoming her first child, Kyle Richards’ eldest daughter, Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, has shared an adorable new glimpse of her newborn son.

The 38-year-old new mom reposted an Instagram Story from Richards showing her baby boy’s tiny feet peeking out from beneath a soft, cozy blanket. The close-up offered a sweet, understated look at the newest member of the family, with no faces or elaborate announcement needed.

It’s the latest update from Aldjufrie, who welcomed son Brooks Steele Goldsmith with boyfriend Zach Goldsmith on Nov. 15.

And for Richards, the little boy’s arrival marks another exciting first: The longtime “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is officially a grandmother.

Farrah Aldjufrie Shares a Sweet Moment With Baby Brooks

Aldjufrie has plenty to celebrate after giving birth to Brooks earlier this month.

The “Buying Beverly Hills” alum confirmed her son’s arrival in an exclusive interview with People published Nov. 20, sharing the first photos of her growing family and opening up about her experience becoming a mother.

Brooks weighed 8 pounds and measured 20 inches long when he was born.

“The birth was extremely easy, peaceful, seamless, and happy,” Aldjufrie told the outlet.

She also described a joyful scene at the hospital, where loved ones celebrated the baby’s arrival and watched the sunrise together.

Back at home, the new parents have been surrounded by family as they settle into life with Brooks.

The latest Instagram Story offers a more personal glimpse into those early days. Rather than another formal family portrait, the image captures one of the little moments that new parents and grandparents know all too well: admiring just how tiny a newborn really is.

Kyle Richards Celebrates Becoming a Grandmother

Richards has made no secret of how much she was looking forward to meeting her first grandchild.

When Aldjufrie announced her pregnancy in July, the Bravo star was overcome with excitement. She later recalled being so surprised by the news that she stopped her car before rushing to see her daughter.

As the pregnancy progressed, Richards embraced preparations for her new role, even getting a crib ready at her own home.

She also shared an emotional birthday tribute to Aldjufrie on Nov. 1, reflecting on the experience of becoming a mother herself.

“Thank you for making me Mommy and showing me what life is all about,” Richards wrote.

She added that she couldn’t wait to meet the family’s baby boy.

Now, that wait is over.

The Special Meaning Behind Baby Brooks’ Name

Aldjufrie and Goldsmith also put considerable thought into their son’s name.

In her interview with People, Aldjufrie explained that Brooks reflects Goldsmith’s English heritage. The name was also influenced by a suggestion from his older son, Adler, who wanted to call the baby River.

Goldsmith has two sons from a previous relationship, making Brooks his third child.

For Aldjufrie, however, this is her first experience with motherhood, a milestone she has been looking forward to throughout her pregnancy.

And with Brooks now home, the Richards family has a whole new reason to celebrate.

If the latest photo is any indication, the family’s newest arrival is already getting plenty of attention.